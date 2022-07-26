Film and television inspired by entertainment • Five News

It’s no wonder that many of Hollywood’s most famous actors have starred in movies set partially or entirely in some of the world’s most famous casinos. Suffice to mention stars like Nicholas Cage, Matt Damon, Jason Statham and Ray Liotta to name a few.

Casinos like the ones in Strip of Las Vegas have always been considered one of the most attractive and inspiring places in existence. Structures of this type not only act as a magnet for the curious and real-life game enthusiasts, but also manage to attract an incredible number of viewers to the big screen and bring more and more people closer to the world of casino games.

Next, this magical relationship between cinema and casinos will be presented through a tour of the best movies and television series where the game is the protagonist or acts as a simple stage.

The best movies where casinos appear

Rounders (1998)

Directed by John Dahl, this movie deserves the first place on this list for having strongly contributed to the undeniable success that Texas Hold’em has had in the last quarter of a century. After losing a large sum of money in poker against a Russian loan shark, law student Mike McDermott (Matt Damon) briefly leaves the gambling world before returning to try to save his friend Lester Murphy (Edward Norton) out of debt. ).

Of course, here you can not say how the story will end. What can be anticipated, however, is that the WSOP and its Main Event They play an important role in the plot.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Also known as The Great Swindle, this film directed by Steven Soderbergh has a stellar cast. In it, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) intends to rob the Mirage, the MGM Grand and the Bellagio, the three most important casinos in Las Vegas, all owned by Terry Benedict (Andy García) on the same night.

In addition to these featured actors, there are also Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, just to name a few. The success of the film was such that it was followed by Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and Ocean’s 8 (2018).

The best TV series where casinos appear

Deadwood (2004-2006)

In the 36 episodes that make up the 3 total seasons of this series, the game world has a secondary role. Created by David Milch, it won 3 Emmy Awards and Ian McShane – who plays Al Swearengen – won a Golden Globe for best actor.

Set in a Far West city dominated by crime in the last quarter of the 19th century, it focuses on the struggles between people who would do anything to achieve power. Here, Powers Boothe is Cy Tolliver, the owner of “The Bella Union” casino and brothel.

Blackpool (2004)

Although this miniseries of only six episodes is contemporary to the previous one, it is distinguished by being set in Europe, precisely in the homonymous city to which its title is due. Containing scenes that are comic, dramatic, mysterious and even inspired by the musical, classifying it is not easy, but it is precisely this variety that has led it to get nominations for the Golden Globe and Bafta awards.

Protagonist Ripley Holden (played by David Morrissey) opens a small arcade with a dream of making Blackpool a version of Las Vegas. The turning point comes when the body of a boy with whom he had had an argument the night before is found at his premises, thus making him the main suspect in the murder.

Vegas (2003-2008)

How not to end this review with a dedicated series set in the resplendent world of “Sin City”. With more than one hundred episodes that make up its five seasons, this production is unanimously considered one of the best on the game.

Set in the fictional Montecito Resort & Casino, it follows the vicissitudes of its security and surveillance team and its customers. In addition to Tom Selleck as its director from the fifth season, characters such as Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme also appear as guest stars.

Casinos in film and television, in brief

For reasons of space, it has not been possible to mention here all the films and television series shot totally or partially inside the casinos. In addition to rounders, Ocean’s Eleven, Deadwood, blackpool Y Las VegasIn fact, there would be hundreds of others all worthy of being discovered, described and seen.

They are part of this collection Royal Casino (2006), croupier (1998), Bachelor’s Party Vegas (2006), Who killed Sarah? (2021-22), Guns, Girls and Gambling (2012), and rainman (1988), just to name a few. At this point, it only remains to start with the most inspiring and enter the magical world of casinos.