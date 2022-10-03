Film Autumn. The most anticipated releases

If you want to keep up to date with the latest news that will arrive in the coming months, do not miss this article and discover the films that you cannot miss.

An interesting end of the year is presented for lovers of the seventh art. As we know that you are one of ours and there is no better plan than an afternoon of cinema and popcorn, do not miss the recommendations with the most anticipated releases that we have prepared for you.

“Amsterdam”

The new movie of David Russelldirector of films like The Great American Swindle or The Bright Side of Thingsis set in the 30s and tells the story of three friends who, by chance, are accused of a murder they have witnessed.

For this occasion, the director brings together the leading trio signed by Christian BaleMargot Robbie and John David Washington. They accompany them in the distribution Robert DeNiroRami Malek and Anya Taylor.

Theatrical release date: November 4, 2022.

“Avatar 2: The Sense of Water”

Next December finally comes the sequel to Avatar; It seems incredible that the first and successful installment was screened 13 years ago.

The Oscar-winning director James Cameron this time will guide us back to Pandora to discover what happens to the protagonists of the film and the family they have formed.

The cast will be composed Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthingtonwho on this occasion will be accompanied by the Spanish actress Oona Chaplin and the “titanic” Kate Winset.

Theatrical release date: December 16, 2022.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Finally comes the sequel Black Panther, the first film in the Marvel Universe to win an Oscar. Although he aspired to seven statuettes, he finally managed to achieve three oscars and break the curse of Marvel with the academy.

We cannot reveal much about the new installment, but how will they manage to replace the death of the actor who embodied the King T’Challa, protagonist of the story? We will have to wait until mid-November to see what will happen to the kingdom of Wakanda.

Theatrical release date: November 11, 2022.

“Blonde”

The myth of myths Marilyn Monroe return to the screen, in this biopic directed by Andrew Dominik and starring the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The critics put it through the roof and the applause that it received at its premiere at the Venice Festival, lasting almost a quarter of an hour, suggests that the interpretation of the blonde ambition made by the Spanish has been perfect. Gossips speak of steamy scenes… and risque.

Release date on Netflix: The September 28, 2022.

“The Return of the Witches 2”

the sanderson sisters, Salem’s most famous witches, return to the big screen to do justice to the first premiere of the year 1993 that became an icon of family cinema. The plot of the sequel is very similar to the original, three students must stop the witches after resurrecting them by accident.

The film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler. Its premiere will be on the Disney + platform and we do not know if the film will be released in theaters.

Premiere date on Disney+: The September 30, 2022.

“The Crooked Lines of God”

Adaptation of the novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena, directed by Oriol Paulo and starring Bárbara Lennie, winner of a Goya Award in Magic Girl.

The film is about a private investigator who enters a psychiatric center posing as a paranoid person who wants to collect evidence to solve a case she is working on.

Theatrical release date: October 7, 2022.

“Do not worry dear”

Olivia Wilde directs in her second feature film again to Harry Styles after his performance in super nerds and he is accompanied in the cast by Florence Pugh. The film is set in the fifties and tells the story of a relatively happy couple, whose life takes a radical turn when she begins to doubt her husband’s work and the company she works for.

The film is a thriller psychological that is giving a lot to talk about, for all the fuss that has been mounted behind the scenes. Everything has happened and surely only half of what happened has seen the light. From the relationship that the protagonist Harry Styles began with the director of the film -after his break from Wilde with the actor Jason Sudeikis-, to controversial change of the protagonist principal -Shia Labeouf ended up leaving the project in very strange circumstances-, or to the possible spit at the Venice Film Festival that Styles pitched to actor and co-star Chris Pine.

Theatrical release date: September 23, 2022.

“The Fabelmans”

One of the greatest directors surprises us again: Steven Spielberg. On this occasion he writes and directs a film based on his childhood and his family.

This “semi” autobiography is about a boy named Sammy Fabelman who wants to become a filmmaker. For this film he has directed actors Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Michelle William.

Theatrical release date: November 23, 2022.

And this is just a preview of the weeks of premieres and great movies that we can enjoy before next Christmas.