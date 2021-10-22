Film Fest, between Verdone, Baglioni, Tim Burton and Jolie

Last fires at the XVI Rome Film Festival that the curtain will fall on Sunday. Meanwhile, yesterday was the day of Gabriele Muccino at the Parco della Musica with the series At home everyone is fine, reboot of his 2018 film of the same name (from December on Sky). At the center still the family as in a ring. “Because? I will not be able to stop telling it, in all its forms. I could go on forever, ”explains the director.

From today to Sunday at the Rome Film Fest

The weekend of the Festival (which gave us music among the most beautiful titles in the Selection Cyrano by Wright, the addictive C’mon C’mon by Mills, the intense The Eyes of Tammy Faye, with a magnificent Jessica Chastain even in presence) still reserves beautiful surprises. The grand finale of the 24th with the screening of Eternals by Chloé Zhao, which will close the program of Alice in the city, will be anticipated at 18.30 by another stellar red carpet (after those with Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, just to name the internationals) with the director and cast of the Marvel movie.

Stellar red carpet

They will parade to the delight of fans: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden (Robb Stark from Game of Thrones), Kit Harington (the Jon Snow of the same saga) and the Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. But today it’s our turn Carlo Verdone that presents Life as a Carlo, where the Roman showman plays himself.

While Claudio Baglioni, which celebrates 50 years of music, will be the protagonist of the afternoon Close Encounter, for the love of the seventh art.

The evening is by the master of comics and modern graphic novels Frank Miller. And on Saturday the spotlight is all on the fantastic Tim Burton. To the eccentric director and author with a unique style, “dad” of cult like Edward scissor hands, The mystery of Sleepy Hollow, Alice in Wonderland And The Chocolate Factory, the Festival pays tribute with the Lifetime Achievement Award.