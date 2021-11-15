Film Fest, British favino in Promises. «Career abroad? Yes, but enough with the Italian pizza and mandolin “

At the Rome Film Fest is Johnny Depp’s day. Fans in delirium and red carpet overflowing with cameras, but today is also the day of one of the best Italian cinema talents, Pierfrancesco Favino, who surpasses himself at every acting test. In Promises, a romantic drama directed by writer-director Amanda Sthers, opposite the English actress Kelly Reilly and the Frenchman Jean Reno, plays Alexander, a man of Italian origins tormented by a traumatic past and a present in constant search for happiness.

“My path was useful to center the character and work on the language, as a boy I lived in London for a while and this helped me a lot” said Favino speaking of his English, which the director defined as perfect, without hiding. that for the lead role, he was initially looking for an English actor. “Then I saw a movie with Favino and I said it’s incredible, not knowing that his level of English was so high and that made the character very powerful and realistic. I think he is among the best actors in the world, not only in Italy “said Amanda Sthers. “Promises is a story about regrets rather than promises, about choices, going left or right. But in life there is never a completely right choice, the important thing is to know how to laugh in life, thanks to friendships and if you can to do so, then life is a success “.

Returning to Favino. “The character also attracted me because it was told by a woman, without judgment and without a maternal gaze, but of understanding. Alexander is a man who is looking for himself, with an inner wound, a complex but lively and contradictory character and for it’s a pleasure to play an actor “adds Favino who after so many experiences on international sets, just remember Ron Howard, for whom he starred twice, in Angels and Demons and Rush or World War Z alongside Brad Pitt, would gladly accept to expand his career outside Italy.

“It rarely happens to interpret an Italian without it being a cliché, so I try not to accept pizza and mandolin roles, as we have a duty to protect our modernity. If we remain anchored to the Italian of the 1950s, which made the our fortune in the world, but it no longer adheres to what we are today. I want to look to the future, so if this opportunity happens, I would like it to be done with respect “.