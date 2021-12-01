Film in the cinema: what to see in December 2021?

What are the films in cinemas in December 2021? Surely many, but for now let’s focus on the most anticipated titles arriving in Italian cinemas a December 2021. Between new releases there is no shortage of a nice journey in all genres of the seventh art, from action to romantic up to horror films or suitable for children. There is no shortage of top titles, such as Spider-Man: No way home with Tom Holland and Zendaya or the highly anticipated Diabolik with Luca Marinelli. Do not forget the latest film starring Alessandro Siani.

Film in the cinema: Clifford – the great red dog, trailer and plot of the film, in cinemas from 2 December

Walt Becker directs Clifford – the great red dog, comedy film starring Jack Whitehall, Sienna Guillory, John Cleese, Rosie Perez, Kenan Thompson, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier and Karen Lynn Gorney. A little girl’s love turns her dog into a giant red animal.

Film at the cinema 2021. Cry macho – homecoming, trailer and plot of the film, in cinemas from 2 December

Clint Eastwood directs Cry macho – homecoming, drama film starring the director himself together with Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia Rojas and Brytnee Ratledge. In 1970, a former rodeo star agrees to bring the son of his former boss back to Texas, hostage to an alcoholic mother in Mexico.

Dear Evan Hansen, among the films in cinemas, in cinemas from 2 December

Stephen Chbosky directs Dear Evan Hansen, musical film starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Amandla Stenberg, Nick Dodani and Isaac Powell. Evan is a high school student with social anxiety disorder. Embark on a journey of self-seeking and acceptance after a classmate’s suicide.

The ice man – the ice road, in cinemas from 2 December

Jonathan Hensleigh directs The ice man – the ice road, action film starring Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker, Marcus Thomas, Amber Midthunder, Marshall Williams, Holt McCallany and Matt McCoy. After the collapse of an isolated diamond mine in Canada, a driver leads a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners.

The color of freedom, in cinemas from 2 December

Barry Alexander Brown directs The color of freedom, biopic starring Julia Ormond, Lucy Hale, Sienna Guillory, Brian Dennehy, Lucas Till, Ludi Lin, Jake Abel, Cedric the Entertainer and Mike Manning. The grandson of a KKK man will fight in the name of everyone’s civil rights.

Don’t look up, in cinemas from 8 December 2021

Adam McKay directs Don’t look up, comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Astronomy graduate Kate and Professor Randall discover a comet orbiting within the solar system and on a collision course with Earth. However, this does not seem to interest anyone. They will be starting a media tour to try to prove that what is happening is highly dangerous.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in cinemas from December 9th

On the occasion of the twenty years since the release of the first film, the cinema is celebrated Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Chris Columbus-directed film stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Tom Felton, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman and Fiona Shaw. There will be no child in the wizarding or muggle world who will not know his story, which began when he was only one year old and was orphaned by Lord Voldemort. Now Harry Potter is eleven years old and ready to start studying at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he will have extraordinary experiences.

The De Filippo brothers, in cinemas from 13 December 2021

Sergio Rubini directs The De Filippo brothers, biographical film starring Mario Autore, Domenico Pinelli, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Biagio Izzo, Susy Del Giudice, Marisa Laurito, Marianna Fontana and Maurizio Casagrande. At the beginning of the 20th century, the brothers Peppino, Titina and Eduardo live with their mother Luisa, without their father. The uncle will be the father of the three brothers. The three, grandsons of Eduardo Scarpetta, will fall in love with the theater and with their talent they will overcome difficulties and conflicts.

Spider-Man: No way home, in cinemas from 15 December

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No way home, Marvel film starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, Harry Holland and Tony Revolori. For the first time, Spider-Man is unmasked and will have to try to keep his private life and the responsibility of being a superhero together. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, things don’t go as they should and all the more powerful enemies of Spider-Man from other universes come to the surface. Now Peter will have to face not only his life, but the Multiverse as well.

Diabolik, in cinemas from December 16, 2021

The Manetti brothers direct Diabolik, the thriller starring Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea, Claudia Gerini, Vanessa Scalera, Serena Rossi, Alessandro Roja and Stefano Pesce. Diabolik is a ruthless thief whose identity is unknown. Lady Kand also arrives in town, an heiress who will bring a pink diamond with her. The value of the jewel does not escape Diabolik’s attention.

House of Gucci, among the films in cinemas from December 16, 2021

Ridley Scott directs House of Gucci, drama film starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Camille Cottin and Reeve Carney. At the end of the seventies, Patrizia Reggiani married Maurizio Gucci. His ambition will trigger a spiral of betrayal, revenge and even death.

Who framed Santa Claus ?, in cinemas from December 16

Alessandro Siani directs Who framed Santa Claus ?, comedy starring the comedian himself together with Christian De Sica, Leigh Gill, Angela Finocchiaro, Sara Ciocca, Diletta Leotta and Martin Francisco Montero Baez. The world’s most powerful online delivery company, Fastway dominates the market except for Christmas. To make Santa Claus fail, they hire the leader of his elves by letting Genny Catalano enter his factory. Genny is a scammer, who lives with the help of an eight-year-old urchin.

West side story, in cinemas from 23 December

Steven Spielberg conducts West side story, a musical film starring Angel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ricky Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler and Curtis Cook. Shark and Jet face off with music in 1957. A youthful love will try to quell the tensions between the two rival bands.

Sing 2, in cinemas from 23 December

Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet direct Sing 2 – getting stronger, animated film that tells the story of Buster, who has now turned the New Moon Theater into a local success. However, he aims for a bigger stage, along with his cast.

Super heroes, in cinemas from 23 December

Paolo Genovese conducts Super heroes, comedy starring Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Greta Scarano, Vinicio Marchioni, Linda Caridi and Elena Sofia Ricci. Anna and Marco know that superpowers are needed to love each other for life. In fact, keeping them together is an unknown factor that they cannot reveal.

Sic, among the films in cinemas from December 28th

Alice Filippi directs Sic, the documentary on Marco Simoncelli, which tells the story of the Italian MotoGP rider, who died too early in 2008 during a race.

La befana comes at night 2 – the origins, in cinemas from December 30th

Paola Randi directs La Befana comes at night 2 – le origin, comedy starring Monica Bellucci, Zoe Massenti, Alessandro Haber, Luigi Luciano, Corrado Guzzanti, Guia Jelo and Fabio De Luigi. The street girl Paola hinders the plans of the ruthless Baron De Michelis. The intervention of the witch Dolores will change Paola’s life forever.