Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022, with women’s stories

Yesterday, three women’s stories led the ceremony of the 37th Edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022, held in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, to recognize the best of American independent cinema. The film The Lost Daughter, written, directed and produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, won three awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

We have the spirit. Thank you for honoring The Lost Daughter with three awards! Congratulations to our brilliant cast and filmmakers! ”, He highlighted on the Twitter of the film, released in 2021, with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard.

The story, based on the 2006 novel of the same name and written by the Italian Elena Ferrante, also nominated for three Oscars (Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay), recounts what happens on a quiet vacation on the beach, when a woman begins to develop a dark obsession with a young mother, which ends up awakening memories of the past. It is currently available on Netflix.

Another of the winners was the film Passing (Chiaroscuro), which won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Ruth Negga and Best Cinematography for Edu Grau.

Passing, also on Netflix, deals with the story of Clare, a mulatto woman married to a white racist in New York in the 1920s, who pretends to be white even to her husband, to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to blacks at the time.

Zola, the film about a dancer who embarks on a trip to Florida to earn money and turns into a tale of crime and prostitution, won Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige and Best Editing for Joi McMillon.

The Best Supporting Actor went to the deaf-mute artist Troy Kotsur for the character of a father in the film CODA: Signs of the Heart, also starring the Mexican Eugenio Derbez, about a young hearing woman who becomes the translator of her deaf family and wants to dedicate himself to music.

Best Male Lead went to Simon Rex for Red Rocket, Best International Film went to Japan’s Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, while Someone to Watch went to Alex Camilleri, director of the film Luzzu. .

The John Cassavetes Award went to Shiva Baby, written, directed and produced by Emma Seligman, while the award for Best Documentary went to Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir Questlove Thompson.

Best First Screenplay went to Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa Block for the film Pig and Best First Film went to director Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, produced by Liz Cardenas and Mel Eslyn.

The Truer Than Fiction Award went to Jessica Beshir, director of the Ethiopian American documentary film Faya Dayi, and the Robert Altman Award went to director Fran Kranz’s film Mass, starring Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter and Ann Dowd. The Producers Award went to Lizzie Shapiro.

THE SERIES

As for television productions, the one created by Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, Reservation Dogs, which follows four indigenous teenagers from Oklahoma who steal and save their way to California, won Best New Series and Best Ensemble of a New Series. series for Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike and FunnyBone.

Best Male Performance in a Series went to Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game and Best Female Performance in a Series went to Thuso Mbedu for The Underground Railroad. Best New Documentary Series was Black and Missing.

Those who chose this year’s winners were the members of Film Independent, an organization that supports independent cinema at this gala and with artist development and education programs.

The evening was hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, who expressed: “The movies are back”.

*In the following link you will find the latest news