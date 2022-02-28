Film industry leaves contributions for more than 15 billion pesos in the DR in 2021 – Tourism News

The audiovisual industry reported more than five thousand people working directly on 101 works or productions shot in Dominican locations during the year 2021, and moved more than 15 billion pesos in the economy, as reported by the president Louis Abinaderby offering the data in accountability.

“In sectors such as hotels, transportation, construction, food and beverages, as well as in small suppliers of products and services,” he added.

He explained that “we receive some of the largest studios and audiovisual content companies in the world as Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Universal, Lions Gate and Disney”.

“The economic projections of the cinematographic sector are promising. By 2022, the government forecasts spending on foreign productions of at least 195 million dollars,” added the president.

In that sense, the good presidential wishes were well received by Dominican filmmakers who are happy with the contribution they make to the local economy, since they argued that the figures have a direct impact.

While, Ivan Reynosopresident of the Dominican Association of Film Professionals (adocine), said that “we are glad to see that the President recognizes the contributions made by our industry and the growth perspective it has. We hope to continue counting, as until now, on the support of the Government in the application of our Film Law, which has been the unquestionable engine of the development of our industry”.

“These statements by President Abinader send an unequivocal message to all film professionals, as well as to all the young people who are currently studying film careers at our universities, that we will continue on a path of growth and that they will have work to continue. developing,” he added, according to Listín Diario.

Of the 101 shoots, practically half were local productions and the other foreign.

“2021 has been a year of great achievements for the Dominican film industry. Thanks to the three pillars that make it up, human capital, incentives and infrastructure and locations”, the General Directorate of Cinema had highlighted at the end of the year in a report.

The Cinematographic Information and Registration System (Sirecine) also grew in 2021, thanks to the registration of 74 new service provider companies, as well as 1,918 professionals.

In 2021, Dominicans were able to enjoy 20 national film premieres in the country’s movie theaters, representing an increase of 55% compared to 2020.

Last year there was a notable increase in filming in Samanawhere a total of 57 projects were shot.

Among the foreign shoots that stood out in the country during 2021 were “The lost city” (“Lost city of D”), starring the famous actors Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez filming of the film “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic ended in April.

Accompanying the artist were also the American actors Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamelwho are part of the cast of the film.

Some of the locations used in the country were Cabrera, Rio San Juan, Juan Dolio and Punta Cana.

Of the Netflix productions, “Suriname” stands out, where Suriname will be recreated in the Dominican Republic.