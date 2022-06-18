Film locations in Mallorca: Five essential locations

The world of cinema has conquered various locations throughout the world, offering dream destinations to viewers. One of those places is Mallorca, one of the Spanish islands of the Balearic archipelago. Films such as “The Cloud Atlas”, “Before You” or “The Magician” are some of the titles that have used the island for their stories. So, if after looking at your flights to Mallorca, you need a more cultural activity, after enjoying its wonderful beaches, in Cinematopsail We propose five cinema places in Mallorca that you cannot miss.

The Wizard’s Beach and ‘The Wizard’, by Guy Green

In the 1960s, Mallorca had already become the setting for several films. Nevertheless, The magician of Guy Green would achieve a fact that most of the films would not achieve and that is: to name the beach where it was shot as the name of the film. In other words, after filming this project, starring Michael Caine and Anthony Quinn, both the beach and the beach bar on it were burned to the ground “El Mago’s Beach”. Located near Portals Vells, one of the most visited beaches, it is a small cove, which stands out for its crystal clear waters. Thanks to this, it has become one of the most visited film venues in Mallorca. It is not surprising that many people think of flying to Mallorca with the intention of visiting this cove. As data, it is a nudist beach.

Calobra and ‘Cloud Atlas’, by Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski sisters

In 2012 it premiered The cloud atlasfilm written by the Wachowski sisters (creators of “Matrix”) and Tom Tykwer. This science fiction work was a phenomenon for the island, since it was one of the first blockbusters to use its natural landscapes as its main settings. Specific, La Calobra and the views around the Tramuntana mountains were chosen to host the presence of stars such as Tom Hanks or Halle Berry, among other. Likewise, the port of Sóller was used by the production to set the scene for the arrival of one of the period ships in the film. As a curiosity, Tom Hanks fell in love with these locations, so he didn’t hesitate for a second to bring his family on holiday to Mallorca for a week.. She even rented a sailboat to sail the sea.

Formentor and ‘Before you’, by Thea Sharrock

In recent years, one of the most successful romantic movies is Before youfilm version of the best-selling JoJo Moyes. Released in 2016, I also take advantage of the paradisiacal beaches of Mallorca to be part of its locations. Nevertheless, on this occasion, it was not on behalf of Mallorca, but was recorded in Cap Formentor, but emulating that it was nothing more and nothing less than the Mauritius Islands. Specifically, the scene shows how the protagonists of the film left for Mauritius in an experience full of luxuries. But, as they say, not everything that appears in the cinema is real and, in this chaos, it is. Surely, there were cheaper flights to Mallorca than to Mauritius. No kidding, This type of situation is a common strategy in the seventh art, given that, surely, it would be less expensive to shoot in Mallorca.

Hotel Hospes Maricel and ‘Compulsive Swindlers’, by Chris Addison

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson joined forces in Compulsive cheaterscomedy that showed two robbery specialists. While one dedicated herself to snatching everything she could from the upper echelons, the second was content with what she could find in the slums. This film is the female version of the 1988 film “A couple of seducers”. And what place in Mallorca is seen in this film? Well, surprisingly, a large part of the filming took place at the luxury hotel Hospes Maricel, located in the west of the island. Therefore, if after getting cheap flights to Mallorca, you want to treat yourself, what better way to emulate the hilarious scenes of the film with a glass of champagne. Despite not being one of the most natural and surprising film locations in Mallorca, it is curious that this hotel was chosen for the film.

Camp del Mar and ‘White Lines’ (2020)

One of Netflix’s most successful series has also been set, and shot, in Mallorca. White Lines showed the wealth, in all its meanings, of the island, with locations such as Camp de Mar beach or its famous beach bar on the rocks. Likewise, in this fiction you can see fishing villages such as Portocolom or Cala Figuera. Secondly, It should be noted that one of the jewels in the crown of this production was La Fortaleza, property considered an Asset of Cultural Interest. However, nowadays, if you want a cheap holiday in Mallorca, La Fortaleza seems to be not the ideal place, since it is not yet open to the public, unless you rent it (for very high figures). Nonetheless, you can recall the most mythical scenes of White Lines in the rest of the sites mentioned.