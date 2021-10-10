“Film on toxic masculinity” – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The Divine Friends in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”, a story of betrayal and revenge in 14th century France based on real events

VENICE “Listen Listen! Lords, knights, squires and people of other rank: by order of the king, you will fight on horseback or on foot with the weapon you want, except those forged by spells, magic and sorcery ». With «The Last Duel»Takes a step back in time, into a true story of the Middle Ages. It is the epic blockbuster in which Ridley Scott reunites two great friends, Matt Damon and the paparazzatissimo Ben Affleck, for his flashback with Jennifer Lopez, the Bennifers, this edition’s glam couple.

Ben is a blond earl, a bit of a beaten-up cousin of the king, he has cruelty of the idiot. He steps aside and gives the role of the antagonist to Adam Driver, guilty of raping the wife of the knight Damon. The miracle of a woman who raises her head and rebels, in the Middle Ages. Says Affleck: “It’s a film about toxic masculinity, about a woman who seeks justice at the risk of her own life. Women were considered to be the property of men. I consider myself a feminist ».

The story is told from three points of view, the two contenders and the woman; the scenes repeat themselves and Damon notes that "the same words are often used, but they are perceived from a different point of view." Ben and Matt grew up together, they have a company to enhance aspiring screenwriters, they even wrote this script with Nicole Holofcener who says: #Metoo, we did not want to take the chair but to say, these things still happen ». The heart is the heroine, victim of "man's cruelty, pride, vanity".

Ben & Matt, star and antidivo, couldn’t be more different. The first is restless, released from alcohol abuse, divorced Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children and returned to the other Jennifer, versatile artist, owes part of the fame to her side B. The other is famous only for his work, he has the standard smile, represents the normality of a normal man. At the Lido Matt Damon brought a mirror film of antidivism, “Downsizing», In which measure is everything and human beings are miniaturized; normal even in private life, he has been married for sixteen years to Luciana Barroso, met in the bar where he worked, over a beer.

The two, Adam and Matt, in the role of Jacques Le Gris and Jean de Carrouges, in the film today rivals but once friends, they are divided by disputed lands and military ambitions. And then comes the infamy of rape. The noblewoman Marguerite is immobilized, attacked, overwhelmed as happens to an infinity of women even now, seven centuries later. Matt is a cold and vain husband, Jodie a melancholy wife, Adam is the born squire with no name or wealth, an erudite and seductive warrior who lazes in the court, rough but handsome, frequents the sheets more than his enemies. But he will have to contend with Marguerite’s husband in the last “judicial” duel authorized in France: according to a divine path.

In the duel whoever wants the Lord won, in fact it was called the Duel of God and can only reward the one who is right. If Matt Damon gets the worst of it, his wife will be stripped, shaved, burned alive (something the Taliban, stuck in the Middle Ages in women’s rights, didn’t think about). “A heroine ahead of her time – concludes Ridley Scott – could be sentenced to death without having committed crimes.” He risked his life to defend the truth.