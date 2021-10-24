Film party, Angelina Jolie on her knees for the fans

CINEMA Closing with a bang for the Rome Film Festival. Today the guest of honor Angelina Jolie, after the press conference to unveil Marvel’s closing film Eternals of which she is the protagonist directed by Chloe Zhao, she literally knelt on stage to sign the autographs of the fans, to chat with them with a lot of selfies in tow. The jubilation from the stalls to the gallery is inevitable.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife showed up on the red carpet in a long black dress that left one shoulder bare.

Jolie: “I don’t want to live forever”

“What if I would like to live forever?” No, thanks – said the actress -. We have to look at what we have and what we have lost. This film allows you to grow and appreciate things. I love this story in which diversity and inclusion are represented in the cast and in this family ».

And answering a question about the importance of memory, Angelina Jolie he said that “memories can be a burden that accumulate but form us. I don’t believe in regrets, difficult things shape me ».

The real superheroes according to Angelina

For the Jolie, who in the film wears the loaves of a superheroine, admits that today “the real superheroes are women on the front line who put their lives at risk to protect others and especially refugees. People fleeing from war and difficulties to give better opportunities to families. Let’s not forget that there is much more good than bad ».

Angelina Jolie, who has always been committed as an ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, concluded: «Refugees are often considered a burden. While these people managed to survive to help families. They are superheroes for me ».

From refugees to Hollywood workers: “It is right that they strike – explained the actress – we must find fair conditions for them and support them”.

Loading... Advertisements

The words of director Zhao

For its part, the director Zhao, Oscar winner for his Nomadland, he explained that he had accepted «with great enthusiasm the proposal to participate in this project. Whoever created the characters chose to go outside the pattern that Marvel usually used and decided to use a larger universe. The characters are figures a little on the margins, each of them has had some weakness ».

The movie “Eternals”

Eternals is the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against the oldest enemy of humanity, The Deviants.

To play them a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Leah McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington And Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, Wednesday 3 November.

www.romacinemafest.it