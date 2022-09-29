Film premieres: A Passage to Paradise is sustained thanks to the charisma of Julia Roberts and George Clooney

passage to paradise (Ticket To ParadiseUnited States/2022). Address: Ol Parker. Script: Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski. Photography: Ole Bratt Bikerland. Edition: Peter Lambert. Cast: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo. Distributor: IPU. Duration: 104 minutes. Qualification: not available. Our opinion: good.

The idea that drives the film is quite clear: bring together two of the few stars left in Hollywood, film the landscapes of Bali and celebrate some jokes that weave together that journey in which a couple who loves each other, gets married, and a ex-partner who hates each other, is reunited. The idea is not original but a priori it feeds serious expectations, as serious as the need to reaffirm mainstream cinema -in this stage of crisis- in its proven formulas, its inexhaustible successes and the charisma of its banners. This was demonstrated by Tom Cruise when he brought to the present top gun, a title that crashed on the shelves of the 80s, and made its sequel the biggest box office success of recent times, outside of franchises and superheroes. But passage to paradise It’s not enough for it: the good intentions of its creators, the chemistry of Julia Roberts and George Clooney and the landscapes of Bali do not replace the art of making a great comedy.

Ol Parker had shown his interest in the genre in a small feature debut from the mid-2000s starring Piper Perabo and Lena Headey: Imagine Me & You. It was a ’90s-style romantic comedy, with quite a bit of the spirit of A place called Notting Hill, with clueless parent jokes, church crushes, misunderstandings, and an end to running in a traffic jam. The distinctive detail was that the lovers were two girls. But Parker’s ingenuity and expertise seem to have dispersed since that debut, and in his subsequent filmography the sequel to Mamma mia! –with less Meryl Streep and more Lily James-, sustained in an excursion to picturesque lands, the generational conflicts between parents and children, and of course the ABBA songbook that was still undefeated.

Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever, mother and daughter in A Passage to Paradise, set in Bali

passage to paradise recycles many of those ideas, and does not allow itself to do more than update the formula of the screwball comedy without too much cunning beyond the gesture of gliding over its surface. And within that “crazy” comedy tradition, he chooses the remarriage version, the one in which a married and divorced couple rediscovers their love after spending time together again.

In the 1930s, the screwball they reflected on marriage in that tension between desire and duty, they offered ingenious dialogues with double meanings, excursions into danger and the absurd, lovers who went from hatred to passion. They did it with intelligence and humor, at the hands of directors like Howard Hawks or George Cukor; affirmed in that genre the best films of a cinema that became adult. passage to paradise follows in the footsteps of that memory but with less conviction than comfort, and its greatest merit is exploiting the chemistry and humor that Roberts and Clooney display across the screen.

Passage to paradise (UIP).

In a brief prologue, and with the news of the imminent graduation of their only daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) as an excuse, Georgia (Roberts) and David (Clooney) present a brief history of their lives to their occasional interlocutors. They were married 25 years ago, divorced after only five years of marriage, now they detest each other and only tolerate each other in the name of a certain civility.

Their occasional meetings are always intervened by suspicious glances, hurtful comments, veiled reproaches. With the graduation ceremony over and the caps thrown, Lily sets off on a vacation trip to Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd). After the first days on the beach, we witness Lily’s crush on a local and the sudden announcement of an island wedding with the whole family of her boyfriend, Gede (Maxime Bouttier), in the paradisiacal Polynesia. Here’s the trigger for the comedy: Georgia and David hate each other but must join forces to boycott the wedding and bring Lily back to the United States and, of course, to the sanity of a civilized life without so much sun and seaweed.

Lucas Bravo, Emily’s French heartthrob in Paris, is here the pilot boyfriend of Julia Roberts’ character

What animates the story is the forced coexistence between the old enemies – now converted into allies – and the inhabitants of Bali, generous in smiles and traditions, excursions to dream places, parties with alcohol and disco music. There are funny scenes -like the contest of beer pong with vintage music- and some predictable jokes (those of repeated translations).

Clooney works as a dispenser of one liners somewhat rusty but dedicated to fun and Roberts builds the comedy with his presence, with that trade that forged his name. Perhaps the film lacks that malice that the look of the Australian PJ Hogan wielded in My best friend’s Wedding when thinking about the genre from the perspective of the villains. Georgia and David sharpen their fangs but without so much irreverence and the gags accommodate that sweetish and somewhat tearful perspective that they want to end up toasting at the end of the ceremony.