Film premieres: Ambulance, The Lost City, Gagarine…

Andrew Arconada Y Sergio Perez they bring us all movie premieres. From movie of action with many special effectsto comedy with big stars like Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt going through animation and Spanish comedy with a lot of “sex”, unauthorized biographies and a Finnish drama set in Russia.

Movie Premieres

Ambulance: Escape Plan

Two brothers meet due to the precarious state of health of the wife of one of them. They need money for their treatment and the only way to get it is robbing a bank. During the robbery, things get complicated. The getaway car is ruled out by the arrival of the police, but they have an alternative. I know they do with an ambulance and the flight beginsalthough they will not be the only passengers: A heart patient and a nurse They will fight for their lives for 80 frantic minutes.

Remake of the Danish film Ambulancen released in 2005 by director Laurits Munch-Petersen. In this case, we have behind the scenes the director Michael Bay (Pain and money, 6 in the shadow) and with a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The lost City

A novel writer (Sandra Bullock) romanticas is planning a book tour throughout the country. Accompanied by the model that monopolizes the cover of her bestseller (channing tatum), the protagonist will suffer an attempted kidnapping, which will lead them both to enter the jungle in order to survive this mysterious attack. The main cast of this romantic comedy is completed by Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

The game of keys

One of the proposals for Spanish cinema of the week is this comedy by Vicente Villanueva that tells the story of a group of strangers that in the middle of the crisis of the forties submit to the set of keys. They throw the keys in a cup and picking them up at random must pair up and have sex with the partner who has touched them. With a cast made up of Eva Ugarte, Miren Ibarguren, Fernando Guallar, Tamar Novas, María Castro, Dani Tatay, Ricard Farré and Justina de Bustos. Andrés Arconada interviews Eva Ugarte and Fernando Guallar in the studio.

Compartment No. 6

From Finland comes this film set in the Russia of the 90sin the legendary trans-siberian traintwo strangers are in compartment number 6: one Taciturn Finnish student and a young Russian miner. In the forced intimacy of the small space, the tension increases as traversing the mosaic of identities and peoples of a Siberia where everything is extreme. With a realism that becomes poetry, the film narrates the meeting of two destinations, but above all it breathes into our souls that spirit that only the journey can represent.

Based on the homonymous novel by Rosa Liksom, published by Alianza, the second feature film by Juho Kuosmanen has become one of the most important European films of the year since its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Space.

Counting sheeps

The other proposal from Spanish cinema, in co-production with Argentina, is this black comedy. Ernesto (Eneko Sagardoy) is a somewhat asocial guy, undervalued by the people around him, especially by his neighbor Leandro (a dangerous drug trafficker). Everything will change with the appearance of three peculiar roommates who will try to get him to recover his lost self-esteem and achieve all his dreams, regardless of the means or the consequences.

line up

Unauthorized biopic of Celine Dion. The film follows the life and rise to fame of Canadian singer Aline Dieu in the 1960s. She was born in a humble family, she will be discovered in her youth by a renowned musical representative who will make her become the star that is. The protagonist will experience a transformation without measure and she will explore the arduous path of success and all that it entails. The feature is directed, written and starred by the actress Valerie Lemercier.

Gagarin

Yuri, 16 years old, has always lived in the Gagarine towers on the outskirts of Paris and dreams of being an astronaut. When he learns of the plans to demolish the entire apartment block, Yuri sets out with her friends Diana and Houssan on a mission to save the buildingtransforming it into his peculiar “spaceship” before he disappears into space forever.

The film was shot in collaboration with all the real residents of the towers, at the height of the conflict over the demolition of the Cité Gagarine housing project in Ivry-sur-Seine.

Pile’s Adventures

This animation proposal also arrives from France. pile, a little orphan, lives on the street with his three domesticated weasels. She survives by going to steal food from the castle of the sinister regent Tristainwho has usurped the throne. One fine day, to escape from the guards who persecute her, Pil disguises herself by putting on a princess dress. In this way, she will be embarked on a crazy and delusional quest to save Roland: the heir to the throne, victim of an enchantment and transformed into a being half cat, half chicken.