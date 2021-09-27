News

Film projections will resume at the Bismantova Theater from 2 October

Almost two years after the first weekend in October, the Bismantova Theater resumes its activity of film projections.

A passage of fundamental importance to add a further piece to the theatrical, musical and cultural initiatives that, albeit with understandable difficulties, the Bismantova Theater continued to set up in this pandemic period, initially through online use, then with outdoor events during the summer, and now also returning to the room, although the indications by the Government on the employment thresholds are still in the making.

On the resumption of cinema activity, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Culture, Emanuele Ferrari, says: “For us it is a significant step towards a return to sociality. From our point of view, cinema is a service for all citizens: it brings together families, children, adults. We are trying to ensure a programming of first visions that has greater continuity, improving compared to the recent past. The same thing goes for the theater: we are working together with the Artistic Director Giovanni Mareggini on an idea of ​​the season that is different from the last ones, also in relation to the capacity which at the moment is not optimal, even if we hope that, as seems to emerge from recent news, the Government can agree to its increase. The hope is that the citizens of Castelnovo and the whole mountain will be able to return to enjoy cinema and theater shows in complete safety, and return to community and experience true and authentic sociality in these spaces open to all ”.

The screenings will then resume on Saturday 2 October: until Monday 4 the film Come un gatto in tangenziale 2 – Return to Coccia di Morto, directed by Riccardo Milani, will be in cinemas. A comedy that follows the hugely successful 2017 film, again starring Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero.

The drama The Girl from Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy, starring Abigail Breslin and Matt Damon, will be shown from Saturday 9 October to Monday 11. It tells the story of Bill Baker (Matt Damon), an oil drill from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to meet his daughter Allison, whom he hasn’t seen in years. The girl is in prison following a murder of which she pleads innocent.

From 16 to 18 October one of the most anticipated films presented at the recent Venice Film Festival will be in cinemas: the version of Dune, a science fiction novel by Frank Herbert already brought to the screen by David Lynch, directed this time by Denis Villeneuve, with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin. Tickets: full € 7, reduced € 4.50, reduced students € 4.

Reservation for films on www.codazero.it. To access the cinema you will need the green pass.

