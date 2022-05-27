Film review of ‘The mafia tailor’: the one who cuts…

GRaham Moore is 40 years old, comes from high birth, his mother was Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, and when he was not yet 30, his debut novel, The man who killed Sherlock Holmesbecame the best seller Fashion. Born in Chicago, the city where the adventure of The mafia tailorin 2014 he won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his work with Deciphering Riddle, libretto written by his passion-obsession towards Alan Turing. Well, if they retain the legacy of Conan Doyle’s most famous character, Holmes, and the figure of Turing, they can foresee the gears and contents that await them in The mafia tailora film cut with precision, recounted professionally and interpreted sufficiency under the hegemonic presence of Mark Rylance.



Set in Chicago at the end of the 1950s, set up as a camera piece, the action does not leave the tailor shop except to show a wide shot of the exterior. And it is that everything in this film claims a theatrical DNA, her soul is mechanical, pure mathematics with a fondness for the dramatic story that like a Russian doll, she always hides a surprise and always fits in on herself until the last breath.

In fact, Moore begins the film with a confession of arithmetic order. A suit, he tells us, is made up of two pieces, a jacket and trousers, and four fabrics: cotton, wool, silk… Like a litany, the tailor who is the protagonist of the film behaves like a textile geometer. He vindicates himself, not so much as a tailor but as a cutter, and in certain phases we will see him cutting and drawing the pieces of his suits. His main client, when he settled in Chicago from London, is a mafia boss who uses his premises as a mailbox in which the proceeds of extortion are deposited.

With a solemn air and an ambiguous and scathing verb, Moore debuts as a director with a story that is known to be solid. Nothing is what it seems and what it seems can change in the next shot. The result is cinema of classic makings, of canonical doings. At his side fly clear references in what is known as a solvent, serene, cynical and savvy film. Remarkable and effective; it is advisable, without passion and with artifices.

THE TAILOR OF THE MAFIA (HE OUTFIT)

Address: Graham Moore.

Script: Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore.

Interpreters: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Country: USA. 2022.

Duration: 106 minutes.