film review with Angelina Jolie

Taylor Sheridan’s “little” dirty hand

Sheridan turns out to be an impeccable choice for Those who want me dead, transposition of the novel of the same name published in 2014. A director very close to the spirit of the writing, which in the writing of the script, however, sees his hand contaminated for a story that loses that primitive vision that the filmmaker would have been able to pour out. The one that allows the author to grasp the interweaving that is wrapping itself between animosity and nature, that encounter that takes place between an intangible and metaphysical element that finds its material transposition in the primordial green.

A director and screenwriter who, from the cinema, wanted a space to bring back the brutality of the earth in particular American, its contradictions, its deadly instincts, but also shy and determined to live. An ambassador of the western as a new expression of contemporaneity, able to show the Manichaeism that can also be mixed with different nuances, but that in nature will always remain well distinguished and separated.

Taking from Michael Koryta’s novel and accepting the tweaks that other ideas would bring, Taylor Sheridan does not buy thanks to the richness of sharing, but empties his voice to adapt it to a standard that Those who want me dead frames completely. That of simple, linear, complete films. Of clear characters, of obvious metaphors, of conclusions already marked. What was the purity of Taylor Sheridan is domesticated here for a work that lies in moderation on a flatness that, in itself, does not sink the film, but shows all the potential that the author had in front of him and that he chose instead to simplify.