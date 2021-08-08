Film sets in Florence, possible inconveniences until October

Florence still co-star of important film and television productions. After the Florentine episode of the Netflix series ‘From Scratch’, who between filming, set-ups and scenographic dismantling has been in the city from 21 July to today, 7 August; the last one film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, ‘The sex of the angels’, whose sets were set up at the end of July in Piazza di San Salvi and Ponte alle Grazie; And ‘Il Colibrì’, a film by Archibugi, which at the beginning of August filmed between Ponte Santa Trinita, Piazza Savonarola, Piazza Santo Spirito and Piazza del Mercato Nuovo; now it’s time for ‘The Brilliant Friend’.

“The return of the great cinema and television productions to Florence it is a sign of the restart after the most critical moments of the pandemic – declared the deputy mayor Alessia Bettini – and it also represents a formidable promotional vehicle for our city in a period where tourism, especially international tourism, has not yet restarted at full speed. But let’s not forget the direct repercussions in terms of work for local professionals and for service activities from catering to cleaning, from safety to transport. Without forgetting the hospitality and catering sector affected by the permanence of the crew and the technicians involved in filming“.

Filming of the third season of the television series “L’Amica Geniale”, directed by Daniele Lucchetti, deals with Elena Ferrante’s bestsellers they will take place in August and September.

The sets, with the first parking restrictions, began on Monday 2 August. Yesterday and today, Saturday 7 August, the filming has come in piazza D’Azeglio, always with parking restrictions (24 hours a day).

Next week, the 9 and 10 August, filming will take place at Stibbert Museum, with alternating one-way street in via di Montughi; L’11 August the set will affect the area of Piazza Duomo with parking bans and the closure of via delle Oche and parking bans in via Tosinghi.

The next two days, 12 and 13 August, will move to Santissima Annunziata square, with parking bans in via Venezia and in the square.

From 14 to 22 August there will be a break in filming that they will resume on 23 August with the set indoors and no parking in Santissima Annunziata square, until 10 September and from 20 to 30 September.

Throughout the duration of the shoot, from 31st July to 2nd October, are also provided no parking on Lungano del Tempio.

