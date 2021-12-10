Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 10 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Suburbicon, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Matt Damon and Juliane Moore in a George Clooney film. The arrival of a black family causes trouble in a residential neighborhood.

Madre, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Awarded film at the Venice Film Festival. A woman befriends a boy who reminds her of her missing son.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



8-bit Christmas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Neil Patrick Harris in a play based on a novel of the same name. A child sets out in search of the largest console ever created.

Sideways – Traveling with Jack, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church. A writer and an actor embark on a trip to California.

Forever Young, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sabrina Ferilli, Stefano Fresi and Teo Teocoli in a bittersweet comedy about those who don’t want to grow up.

Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

The gang of santa claus, 9.14 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a Christmas comedy. Three men dressed as Santa Claus are taken to the police station as they try to climb a building.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Mad Max: Fury Road, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in one of the best road movies ever, which takes up the Mad Max saga.

Power Attack 3, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Gerard Butler in the third installment of the action saga. This time his character must clear himself of a serious accusation.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Fantasy inspired by the adventures of King Arthur and Merlin the Wizard. The two team up to unseat Modred from the throne of Camelot.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Baby Boss, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dreamworks film in which a child sees his life turned upside down by the arrival of a little brother.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Militia, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

The shooting inside a policeman’s funeral reveals a traitor in a group of militiamen.

47 meters – Great White, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Yet another chapter of the saga with Katrina Bowden. Five people follow the trail of a man’s corpse devoured by sharks.

The Departed, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in a masterpiece remake by Martin Scorsese.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Black Mafia, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Documentary based on an investigative book on the expansion of the Nigerian mafia.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Italia’s Got Talent 2021 – Best of, 9.30 pm on TV8

The best of the new edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Joe Bastanich.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.