Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 10 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Lassie comes home, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Remake of the famous film. Ended up in a family that mistreats him, Lassie tries to go home alone.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Arctic, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Mads Mikkelsen in an ice survival story. A man must save himself after being stuck in the Arctic following a plane crash.

Come into the world, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Sergio Castellitto directs Emile Hirsch and Penelope Cruz in a film based on a book by Margaret Mazzantini.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



SMS – In Disguise, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Vincenzo Salemme and Giorgio Panariello in a comedy. A man accidentally sends a hot message to a friend’s wife.

The Concert, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Melanie Laurent and Aleksei Guskov in a comedy. A former Russian conductor gathers his trusted musicians and deceives himself in the official orchestra of a Parisian theater.

Friends like us, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Pio and Amedeo in their first film. After a missed marriage, the two friends leave Foggia to travel to Italy and Europe.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



If you run away I’ll marry you, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Richard Gere and Julia Roberts together again. A reporter looking for a scoop investigates a girl who always runs away once she gets to the altar.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Try to catch me, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the biopic of Frank Abagnale, a historic con man hunted by the FBI.

The legend of the vampire hunter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Dominic Cooper in a film produced by Tim Burton. Abraham Lincoln declares war on vampires.

Sniper: the end of the assassin, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Tom Berenger and Chand Michael Collins in the eighth chapter of a well-known action saga.

Bus 657, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Robert De Niro in the action-thriller film based on the novel “Heist” by Sepher.

Enemies Closer – Sworn enemies, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Jean-Claude Van Damme in an action movie. Two sworn enemies must work together to escape a drug cartel.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Second film in the Harry Potter saga in theaters, based on novels written by JK Rowling.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Surf’s Up – The kings of the waves, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



A surf-loving penguin is selected for a breathtaking competition.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Mandela – The long road to freedom, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Idris Elba plays Nelson Mandela in the film based on his autobiography.

Free-to-air programs



Seat Music Awards 2021, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada lead the musical festival with many live performances.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

5 is the perfect number, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Toni Servillo and Carlo Buccirosso in a film based on a comic. After the murder of his son, a hitman is forced to return to action.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

A Star is born, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in a haunted musical love story between an aspiring singer and her mentor.

Shark – The first shark, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Film starring Jason Statham as he hunts down a prehistoric ancestor of sharks, who woke up in the seabed.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, at 21:30 on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

I feel the earth turn, 21:25 on Nove

Theatrical performance by Teresa Mannino inspired, as always, by her Sicily.