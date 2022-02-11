Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 11 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Bodyguard – Bodyguard, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Kevin Costner and Withney Houston in a 90s cult. A former CIA agent is tasked with protecting a pop star from a maniac.

Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sky Original series with Claudio Santamaria and Edoardo Pesce. A henchman of a Rome boss suddenly gets stigmata.

Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

The paranza of children, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Film based on a novel by Roberto Saviano that tells the rise of a group of very young people in crime.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Two hearts and a test tube, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a comedy. A woman becomes pregnant through artificial insemination but the tubes are exchanged.

And like assholes we watched, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Original comedy with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired by an algorithm, a man gets a job as a rider and enters into a relationship with a female hologram.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Undercover hooligans, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

A former hooligan returns to confront the violent side of football to avenge his slain brother.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Spirit – The rebel, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Second Dreamworks Horse Animation Adventure.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Frantic, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Harrison Ford is an American surgeon who goes into the slums of Paris to find his missing wife.

The Good Sheperd – The shadow of power, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie in a film about the moves of the CIA by and with Robert De Niro.

Sweet Virginia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Jon Bernthal in a thriller about a former rodeo champion who befriends a murderer.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Kelly Gang, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult in a biopic about the famous bandit Ned Kelly.

Free-to-air programs



The masked singer, at 21:25 on Rai 1

New edition of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci in which some singers perform without making their identity known.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

Frieden – The price of peace, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Miniseries set in Switzerland at the end of the Second World War.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Fosca Innocenti, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Vanessa Incontrada Deputy Chief who solves cases relying on her high ability to smell.

The Transporter, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Jason Statham is Frank Martin, a chauffeur who runs errands for criminal organizations.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.