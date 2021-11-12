Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 12 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Fair Game – Spy hunt, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sean Penn and Naomi Watts in a thriller based on a true story. A CIA agent faces retaliation from the government after her husband exposed the lies about the intervention in Iraq.

Intrigue: the enemy of the heart, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense



Second film in the Daniel Alfredson saga based on the books by Hakan Nesser. A woman offers money to a friend to carry out the murder of her husband.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Eyes Wide Shut, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Stanley Kubrick’s latest film starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. A man loses certainty when his wife reveals her forbidden dreams to him.

Philadelphia, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in a film inspired by a true story. A brilliant lawyer, fired because he is homosexual and suffering from AIDS, goes into battle with a colleague.

Il canto di Paloma, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



A girl from Lima accepts a job as a maid in order to pay for her father’s funeral.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



See you tomorrow, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Enrico Brignano protagonist of a comedy. A dissatisfied forty-year-old decides to open a funeral home.

The first Christmas, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Ficarra and Picone in a Christmas-themed comedy. A priest chases a thief and by magic they find themselves catapulted to the time of Jesus.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



In a relationship – Long-term love, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance



Emma Roberts in a love story involving two couples in a Californian summer.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Divergent, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Kate Winslet and Shailene Woodley in a visionary film based on a series of novels.

Jack Reacher – The decisive test, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Tom Cruise and Rosamunde Pike in an action. A former policeman returns to the scene to investigate a massacre.

The Vikings, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



A group of Vikings embarks on a journey to save themselves from the attack of the Scots.

Jason Bourne, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Fifth film on the Jason Bourne saga, again with Matt Damon as the protagonist.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Pirates! Briganti da straazzo, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



From the creators of Hens on the Run. Pirate Captain must face Black Bellamy.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Lady from the Warsaw Zoo, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Jessica Chastain in the true story of the Warsaw Zoo keepers who saved so many Jews during the Second World War.

Worth – The pact, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in a biopic. A lawyer charged with compensating the victims of 9/11 clashes with lobbies and bureaucracy.

Free-to-air programs



Italy-Switzerland, 20:30 on Rai 1



Important qualifying match for the World Cup for Roberto Mancini’s national team.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Freedom tunnel, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



The story of the first tunnel under the Berlin Wall that made it possible to pass from one part of the city to another.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Petra, 9:30 pm on TV8



TV series with Paola Cortellesi and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, inspired by the character of the novels by Alicia Giménez-Bartlett.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.