Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 14 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Vault, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Chazz Palminteri and Don Johnson in a thriller based on a true story. Two robbers try to steal money from the mafia.

Pressure, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Thriller set in the depths of the abyss. Four divers are trapped at the bottom of the ocean and start a tough fight for survival.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Lorenzo’s oil, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Susan Sarandon and Nick Nolte in a biopic. Parents of a child with a rare degenerative disease study a patent to curb it.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Shawl! (Don’t worry), 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Comedy generation with Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A professor discovers that the student he gives private lessons to is actually his son.

That embarrassing moment, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Funny comedy with Zac Efron. Three friends make a pact to stay single but succumb to temptation.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Your ex never dies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Mila Kunis in an action comedy. Two friends become involved in an international intrigue by one of the exes, a CIA agent.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Sixth chapter of the Harry Potter saga, with dark forces that threaten the world of Muggles.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the center of the Earth, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Brendan Fraser in the remake of a 1950s movie. Three explorers venture to the earth’s surface.

Il primo cavaliere, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Sean Connery and Richard Gere in a medieval film. King Arthur wants Lancelot to save his betrothed Guinevere.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The land of children, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Film based on a graphic novel by Gipi. An illiterate boy sets out in search of someone who can read his father’s diary to him.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

The conspiracy against America, at 21:20 on Rai 3

TV series with John Turturro and Winona Ryder. What would America have been like if the 1940 election had been won by a xenophobic populist?

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

The mercenaries 3, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Third film in the well-known action saga with Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey and Jason Statham.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.