Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 15 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Lansky, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington in a biopic about an elderly Belarusian mobster.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Very good girls, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen in a drama about adolescence. Two friends have decided to lose their virginity but fall in love with the same boy.

Your final look, now 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron in a drama directed by Sean Penn about the impossible love between two humanitarian doctors.

Miele, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Jasmine Trinca in Valeria Golino’s debut feature. A woman gives drugs to terminally ill patients to help them die.

In the name of the father, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Daniel Day Lewis in a film based on a true story. Due to a mistrial, a boy is unjustly arrested for an IRA attack.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

On 7 and 8, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Ficarra and Picone in a comedy. Two babies are swapped in their cribs.

Down to the North, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Kad Merad in one of the most famous French comedies of recent years. A postal manager is transferred to the seemingly inhospitable north of France.

Wedding in the Bahamas, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3



Massimo Boldi in a comedy. The wedding between two young people will trigger misunderstandings.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Power Attack 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

In the blood, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Gina Carano and Cam Gigandet in an action. A man disappears in the Caribbean and his wife sets out on his trail to find him.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 9pm on Sky Cinema Family



First part of the last cinematic adventure of the magical character of Harry Potter.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The man on the train – The Commuter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga in an action thriller set on a moving train, amidst rewards and deceptions.

Mr. Brooks, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Kevin Costner and Demi Moore in a psychological thriller. An esteemed industrialist hides within himself a sick personality.

Drive Angry, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a surreal action-thriller. A man escapes from Hell to save his niece from a group of Satanists.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Almost perfect parents, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Anna Foglietta in a biting comedy. A single mother invites her children’s friends with their parents home for a party: tragicomic situations will arise.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Rambo – Last Blood, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Last film in the Rambo saga, with Sylvester Stallone returning as the protagonist.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, 9.30 pm on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.