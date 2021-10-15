News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 15 October

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight

Lansky, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington in a biopic about an elderly Belarusian mobster.

Drama film to see on TV tonight

Very good girls, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen in a drama about adolescence. Two friends have decided to lose their virginity but fall in love with the same boy.

Your final look, now 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron in a drama directed by Sean Penn about the impossible love between two humanitarian doctors.

Miele, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Jasmine Trinca in Valeria Golino’s debut feature. A woman gives drugs to terminally ill patients to help them die.

In the name of the father, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Daniel Day Lewis in a film based on a true story. Due to a mistrial, a boy is unjustly arrested for an IRA attack.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

On 7 and 8, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Ficarra and Picone in a comedy. Two babies are swapped in their cribs.

Down to the North, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Kad Merad in one of the most famous French comedies of recent years. A postal manager is transferred to the seemingly inhospitable north of France.

Wedding in the Bahamas, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3

Massimo Boldi in a comedy. The wedding between two young people will trigger misunderstandings.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Power Attack 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

In the blood, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Gina Carano and Cam Gigandet in an action. A man disappears in the Caribbean and his wife sets out on his trail to find him.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 9pm on Sky Cinema Family

First part of the last cinematic adventure of the magical character of Harry Potter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

The man on the train – The Commuter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga in an action thriller set on a moving train, amidst rewards and deceptions.

Mr. Brooks, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Kevin Costner and Demi Moore in a psychological thriller. An esteemed industrialist hides within himself a sick personality.

Drive Angry, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a surreal action-thriller. A man escapes from Hell to save his niece from a group of Satanists.

Free-to-air programs

Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1

The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Almost perfect parents, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Anna Foglietta in a biting comedy. A single mother invites her children’s friends with their parents home for a party: tragicomic situations will arise.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Rambo – Last Blood, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Last film in the Rambo saga, with Sylvester Stallone returning as the protagonist.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, 9.30 pm on TV8

Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top