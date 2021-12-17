Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 17 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Changeling, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Clint Eastwood directs Angelina Jolie. A mother tries to find out the truth about her kidnapped and never found son.

Honey Boy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Shia LaBeouf directs and stars in a film inspired by her life. A boy who seeks his artistic path is harassed by his cocaine addict father

Our life, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Elio Germano awarded as best actor in Cannes in this film by Daniele Luchetti.

Serenity – The island of deception, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a thriller set on a tropical island, where nothing is as it seems.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The party before the holidays, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston and TJ Miller in a Christmas comedy. To impress a customer, a company’s employees throw a Christmas-themed party.

Divorce in Las Vegas, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Giampaolo Morelli and Andrea Delogu in a comedy. A couple returns to Nevada to cancel their nuptials celebrated at 18.

I am you, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy in a comedy. A man has to track down the person who stole his identity.

Do you know Claudia ?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a film with Paola Cortellesi. The lives of three men are turned upside down by a woman they all love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Honest Thief, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Liam Neeson in an action movie. A bank robber wants to turn himself in to change his life but a couple of corrupt cops try to frame him.

Lucy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in a science fiction action. A woman is forced to smuggle eggs of a drug that gives incredible powers.

Unbroken, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Directorial debut for Angelina Jolie who tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during the Second World War.

Fast & Furious 7, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Seventh chapter of the long-running action movie saga with Vin Diesel as the protagonist. Last appearance of Paul Walker.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Elfkins – Best Bakery Mission, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Some German folklore gnomes try to help a pastry chef.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Billionaire Boys Club, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Kevin Spacey and Taron Egerton in a movie about a real 1980s financial scam.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The mystery of the house of time, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in a fantasy for kids. An orphan is faced with an unexpected reality.

Sergio Marchionne, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Documentary on the well-known businessman who died a few years ago.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Italia’s Got Talent 2021 – Best of, 9.30 pm on TV8

The best of the new edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Joe Bastanich.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.