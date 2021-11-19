Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 19th November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Bombshell – The voice of the scandal, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the true story of the Roger Ailey case.

Memoirs of a Geisha, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Adaptation of a famous book. A girl torn from her family learns the art of seduction.

Work without an author, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Over three decades the film explores the life of the artist Kurt Barnert.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Quo Vado?, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Comedy by Checco Zalone in which the protagonist is willing to do anything to not lose his steady job.

Harry, this is Sally, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in a classic romantic comedy. Two friends and confidants seem to be starting to feel something more.

My cousin Vincenzo, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in a comedy classic. An eccentric lawyer has to bail out two boys accused of murder.

Vip, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Matteo Branciamore and Alena Seredova in a comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



800 heroes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



In 1937, a handful of Chinese soldiers resisted the attempted Japanese invasion.

Red, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Bruce Willis in a movie based on a DC Comics comic. Four retired agents must capture a dangerous killer.

Pitch Black, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Vin Diesel in a sci-fi film mixed with horror. A spaceship, in which there is also a criminal, is forced to make a crash landing.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Terminator Salvation, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth chapter of the well-known science fiction saga.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Call of the Forest, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Christopher Lloyd in a film based on the famous novel by Jack London.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Creation, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly in the film that traces the life of Charles Darwin.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Once upon a time Gaddafi, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Documentary that traces the life of the former Libyan leader and his political relations.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Petra, 9:30 pm on TV8



TV series with Paola Cortellesi and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, inspired by the character of the novels by Alicia Giménez-Bartlett.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.