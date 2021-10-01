Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 1st October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The perfect prey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Liam Neeson is a private investigator who is hired by a drug dealer to look for his wife’s killers.

Shadows, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Italian thriller set in the woods. A mother forces her daughters to live in a hotel for a tragic reason.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Gloria Bell, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



HBO movie with Julianne Moore. A divorced woman with children wants to continue to believe in love.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The good wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Juliette Binoche in a comedy about women’s empowerment set in 1968.

A woman as a friend, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance



Comedy with Fabio De Luigi and Laetitia Casta. As soon as his best friend has to get married, a man realizes he is in love with her.

Dream Team, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Omar Sy in a French comedy. A former football champion agrees to coach a fishing team in Brittany.

Have a nice day, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Diego Abatantuono, Christian De Sica and Vincenzo Salemme in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina.

All very nice, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Paolo Ruffini and Frank Matano in a comedy. Two friends find themselves caught up in an odyssey of events.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The adventuriers – The adventurers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Jean Reno in an action movie. A detective goes after the three most famous thieves in the world.

USS Indianapolis, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Nicolas Cage and Thomas Jane in a war film about the crew of the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis.

Survivor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan in an action. Accused of crimes she did not commit, a woman must defend herself from the police and a killer.

Vanguard – Special Agents, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Jackie Chan in an action movie. A Chinese financier contacts an agency to protect his family.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



That train to Yuma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of a famous western. A young man has to escort a criminal to take the train to Yuma.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fifth chapter of the Harry Potter film saga, with the fight against Voldemort now begun.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The theory of everything, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Eddie Redmayne plays Stephen Hawking in the film that tells the beautiful but also tragic life.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

Hammamet, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Pierfrancesco Favino in the biopic on Bettino Craxi, of which the last months in exile are told.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Rambo III, 9.20 pm on Italy 1



Third chapter of the saga starring Sylvester Stallone. This time Rambo has to free his former colonel from the Soviets.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, at 21:30 on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.