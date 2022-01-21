Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 21 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A boyfriend for my wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Luca and Paolo and Geppi Cucciari in a comedy. A man hires a playboy to provoke his wife’s infidelity and ask for a divorce.

Once upon a time there was a summer, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sam Rockwell and Steve Carell in an extravagant comedy. An introverted teenager befriends a water park manager.

Gambit, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a heist comedy. An exhibition curator organizes a scam against the richest man in England.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Devil Has A Name, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Martin Sheen and Kate Bosworth in a film based on a true story. A farmer challenges an oil industry.

The voice of love, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Meryl Streep and William Hurt in an intense story about family relationships.

The Beach, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Leonardo DiCaprio in a Danny Boyle film. A tourist sees a secret island which, however, hides secrets.

Sow the wind, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Film about environmental pollution. A girl abandons her studies to save her land.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Love, cuisine and curry, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Helen Mirren in a culinary romantic comedy. A chef declares war on an Indian bistro, underestimating her rival.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



A man above the law, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Liam Neeson in an action movie. A farmer defends an immigrant child from drug cartel killers.

Fast & Furious 9, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Vin Diesel and John Cena in the new chapter of the saga. This time Dom has to face his brother.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Biancaneve, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Particular transposition of the tale of Snow White by Tarsem Singh, with Lily Collins and Julia Roberts as protagonists.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome

TG3 Special, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Special dedicated to the situation of the election of the new President of the Republic.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Mechanic: Resurrection, 9.20 pm yes Italy 1

Sequel to a famous action movie starring Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. The girl is kidnapped from a hitman: there will be revenge.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.