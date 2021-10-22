Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 22 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sequel to the movie “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprising their respective roles. This time Holmes will have to face Moriarty.

Greenland, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Gerard Butler in a disaster movie. A man tries to save his family as the Earth is threatened by a comet.

Lucky Day, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Revenge movie by Roger Avary. After serving a sentence in prison, a man has to deal with the brother of his former accomplice, who died during the coup.

XXX, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson and Asia Argento in a well-known action film. An extreme sports champion is trained to dismantle a criminal organization.

The Keeper, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Steven Seagal is forced to fight with a colleague because of the money of some traffickers.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Mattarella crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Film in which the murder of Piersanti Mattarella, brother of the current President of the Republic, is reconstructed.

Edison – The man who illuminated the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Benedict Cumberbatch in the biopic about Thomas Edison and his path as a pioneer of the electrical industry.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Rock’n Roll, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard in a comedy. A forty-year-old actor goes into crisis and does everything to look younger.

The ghost bride, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Paul Rudd and Eva Longoria in a supernatural comedy. A guy tries to communicate with his dead girlfriend but falls in love with the medium he hired.

Welcome to the South, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani in a famous comedy, remake of a French film. A worker from Milan is transferred to a small town in Campania.

Fausto & Furio, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Italian parody of the Fast & Furious saga. Two brothers inherit a workshop despite not knowing anything about engines.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II, 9pm on Sky Cinema Family



Grand finale of the Harry Potter saga, with the wizard’s adventure coming to an end.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Long weekend, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Film with Jim Caviezel. A couple plan a vacation on an isolated beach but find themselves fighting against nature.

Atomica Bionda, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Charlize Theron and James McAvoy in a spy story set in Berlin during the Cold War.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Sully, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Tom Hanks directed by Clint Eastwood to tell the story of a brave airplane pilot.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Hammamet, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Pierfrancesco Favino in the biopic on Bettino Craxi, of which the last months in exile are told.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Peppermint – The angel of revenge, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Jennifer Garner stars in an action film in which a woman takes justice for herself after the extermination of her family.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, at 21:30 on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.