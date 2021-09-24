Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 24 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

War movie to see on TV tonight



12 Soldiers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Chris Hemsworth in a war movie. After 9/11, a team of special forces is sent to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Truman Capote: In Cold Blood, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Truman Capote in the film about the genesis of his novel “In Cold Blood”.

Disobedience, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in a disturbing love story between two women, whose relationship upsets the neighborhood.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The perfect lovers, Friday at 9pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Comedy with Julia Roberts, John Cusack, Billy Crystal and Catherine Zeta-Jones. A couple of actors pretend to get along to promote a film.

Is a star born ?, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Comedy starring Rocco Papaleo and Luciana Littizzetto. Two parents discover that their son is a porn star.

AAA Genero Wanted, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Kad Merad in a brilliant French comedy. A couple of parents get so attached to their daughter’s ex-boyfriend that they will try to bring him back to her.

Din Don – A parish in two, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Comedy with Enzo Salvi and Maurizio Battista. A scoundrel manager seeks shelter from some ugly thugs by posing as a priest.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



In time, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in a film in which time becomes a currency, as aging stopped at 25.

Bad company – Prague protocol, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Joel Schumacher directs the strange couple formed by Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock, agents who must defeat a gang of traffickers.

Renegades – Assault Commando, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sullivan Stapleton in a thrilling action. A group of Navy Seals must recover a Nazi treasure.

22 minutes, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film based on a real event. Somali pirates seize a Russian ship: the military will try to save the situation.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight

Morgan, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Anya Taylor-Joy and Kate Mara in a film between science fiction and suspense. In a laboratory a little girl with powers is trained but rebels.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fourth chapter of the saga of the wizard Harry Potter, who in this film must battle to get the precious goblet of fire.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Oslo, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Biopic HBO which tells the story of a Norwegian minister who works for the peace of Israel and Palestine.

Steve Jobs, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Michael Fassbender in the biopic on the genius Apple directed by Danny Boyle. Jobs retraces his life through three fundamental presentations of his products.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

I’m not a murderer, 21:20 hours on Rai 3



Riccardo Scamarcio in a thriller. The body of a judge is found lifeless and a friend-colleague of his is indicted.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Rambo 2 – The revenge, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Sequel to the famous film with Sylvester Stallone, who this time will have to return to Vietnam to free the imprisoned soldiers.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, 9.30 pm on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.