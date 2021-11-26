Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 26 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

The contender, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Joan Allen, Gary Oldman and Jeff Bridges in a political drama. Appointing a woman as vice president unleashes political reprisals.

Testament of Youth, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Alicia Vikander in a drama set during the First World War. A girl gives up on Oxford to go to the front as a volunteer nurse.

Fire Squad – Nightmare of Fire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller and Josh Brolin are firefighters who must put out a giant fire in Arizona.

Life to come – Herself, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



A woman runs away with her daughters from an abusive husband and tries to start a new life.

Fanny’s Journey, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Winner of the 2016 Giffoni Film Festival. The journey of a Jewish girl to safety.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Mandibules – Two men and a fly, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



French comedy with two thieves who discover a giant fly in their trunk and decide to train it in theft.

Get married today… no sex, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy in a romantic comedy. Opposing their daughter’s marriage, her parents persuade a troublemaker to ruin the honeymoon.

Savages, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Cult comic film with Ezio Greggio and Leo Gullotta. A group of Italians get lost on a desert island.

Friends as before, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



The film that marked the return of Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi, together again after so many years.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



The Chronicles of Riddick, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Vin Diesel in the sequel to Pitch Black. Riddick becomes embroiled in a war between alien peoples.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight <

Justice League, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in the movie about the DC Comics superhero group.

Timeline, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Paul Walker and Gerard Butler travel through time and become trapped in the 1300s.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Qua la paampa 2 – A friend is forever, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sequel to the first film with Dennis Quaid. A dog decides to protect its owners in later lives as well.

Critical decision, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Kurt Russell and Halle Berry in an adrenaline-pumping film. A plane is hijacked by a terrorist who wants to spread nerve gas over the cities.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Afghanistan: the wounded land, at 21:20 on Rai 3



The story of the last 60 years of Afghan history in a documentary with archival footage.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Petra, 9:30 pm on TV8



TV series with Paola Cortellesi and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, inspired by the character of the novels by Alicia Giménez-Bartlett.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.