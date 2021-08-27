Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 27 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.
Action movie to see on tv tonight
The 2nd – One against all, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno
Action with Ryan Phillippe. A secret service agent must thwart a terrorist group’s plan.
Geostorm, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1
Disaster movie with Gerard Butler. A terrible natural catastrophe promises to strike Earth.
Drama film to see on TV tonight
Beginners, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due
Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer and Melanie Laurent in a drama. A man, shortly before dying, declares his homosexuality.
Siberia, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action
Keanu Reeves plays a gemstone trader who has 48 hours to retrieve a diamond to sell to a gangster.
Contagious, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24
Arnold Schwarzenegger in a post-apocalyptic film where an epidemic makes people zombies.
Comedy movie to see on tv tonight
Something new, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection
Paola Cortellesi and Micaela Ramazzotti in a romantic comedy. Two friends compete for the love of a stranger.
Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance
Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts in a romantic comedy. A fired man decides to enroll in college.
I’m coming too, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy
The comic duo Nuzzo and Di Biase in their first film, a comedy on the road.
Full of imagination, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24
Sergio Castellitto and Sabrina Ferilli in the clandestine life of two lovers who win the lottery.
Dom Hemingway, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24
Jude Law and Emilia Clarke in a British comedy. Released from prison, a burglar seeks his reward for not spying after the shot.
The hank, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3
Ficarra and Picone have to deal with a skein to unravel, that is, the difficult relationship between two cousins.
Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight
GGG – The great gentle giant, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel, starring Mark Rylance. A little girl befriends a giant.
Thriller movies to see on TV tonight
The Calling, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense
Susan Sarandon and Topher Grace in a thriller. A detective investigates the murder of a terminally ill woman.
Biographical film to see on TV tonight
Miss Marx, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama
Biopic about the daughter of the well-known Karl Marx, with Romola Garai in the role of the protagonist.
The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2
Mel Gibson directs Andrew Garfield in the true story of a soldier who did not want to use weapons in war and became a rescuer.
Free-to-air programs
Secret song, at 21:25 on Rai 1
Serena Rossi leads a variety in which the episode guest will retrace her life to the rhythm of music.
Sometimes secrets kill, at 21:20 on Rai 2
A mom is thrilled because her adopted daughter returns to her life but a family will put everyone in danger.
The great story, at 21:20 on Rai 3
Series of documentaries that analyze some historical periods of our country.
The third clue, at 21:20 on Rete 4
Program through which brutal news cases are reconstructed with all the levels of judgment behind them.
Serenity – The island of deception, 9.20 pm on Canale 5
Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a thriller set on a tropical island, where nothing is as it seems.
Chicago PD, 9.20 pm on Italia 1
New season of the TV series that follows the lives of some Chicago police.
Eat, pray, love, 9.15 pm on La7
Romantic film with Julia Roberts. A writer travels the world discovering food, meditation and a dream man.
Gomorra – La Serie, at 21:30 on TV8
Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.
All that I have not told you, 21:25 hours on Nine
Enrico Brignano takes us for a walk among the great virtues and notable vices of the Italians.