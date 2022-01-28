Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 28 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Special Agent 117 at the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Jean Dujardin in a comedy-parody of 007 movies. A secret agent must serve a mission in Kenya.

Boygirl – It’s about sex, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Comedy about the exchange of identities: a young man and a nerd find themselves in each other’s body.

Locked Down, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Comedy with Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple close to separation is forced to live together due to the lockdown.

Beware of the gorilla, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Comedy starring Frank Matano, who wins a lawsuit against a zoo and is forced to take home a gorilla.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sky Original series with Claudio Santamaria and Edoardo Pesce. A henchman of a Rome boss suddenly receives the stigmata.

The Ides of March, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Ryan Gosling and George Clooney in a film directed by the latter. A candidate’s press officer discovers the dirty face of politics.

The pursuit of happiness, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Gabriele Muccino directs Will Smith in a film inspired by a true story.

The song of no names – La musica della memoria, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Tim Roth and Clive Owen in a drama. A man searches for his missing foster brother.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



The Giver – Jonas’ world, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep in a visionary film set in a future in which a boy becomes the keeper of the Memories of Humanity.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Autobahn – Out of control, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Hopkins and Felicity Jones in high-speed action. To get the money to cure his girlfriend’s illness, a man challenges a dangerous gangster.

Stoker, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska in a thriller. After the death of her father, a girl receives a visit from an uncle who is hiding a secret.

Free-to-air programs



The Legacy – Sanremo Evening, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Special episode of the well-known Sanremo themed quiz show.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome

The conspiracy against America, at 21:20 on Rai 3

TV series with John Turturro and Winona Ryder. What would America have been like if the 1940 election had been won by a xenophobic populist?

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Safe, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Jason Statham plays a former agent involved in the intrigue of a little girl to be saved.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.