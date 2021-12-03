Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 3 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

When love burns the soul, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Biopic on the life of singer Johnny Cash, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Babyteeth – All the colors of Milla, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Tragicomedy with Ben Mendelson. A sick fifteen year old falls in love with a young drug addict ..

Stay home, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Dark comedy set during the pandemic. Four young people in a house will be overwhelmed by a series of nefarious events.

Baloon – The wind of freedom, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Two German families build a hot-air balloon to go from East to West Germany.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Escape to Paris, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Michelle Pfeiffer in a melancholy film. After burning her husband’s inheritance, a woman takes refuge in Paris with her son

Forever Young, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sabrina Ferilli, Stefano Fresi and Teo Teocoli in a bittersweet comedy about those who don’t want to grow up.

Waiting for the king, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Tom Hanks is an American trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government.

The Legend of Al, John and Jack, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3

One of the most successful plays by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Three Mafia thugs have to scam their boss.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Serendipity – When love is magic, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in a Christmas comedy. Two people fall in love but leave their next meeting to fate.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Primal, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nicolas Cage in an action movie. A criminal opens the cages and frees wild animals on a ship.

Inception, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard.

Power Attack 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in a fantasy comedy. A widower turns to a very special housekeeper to look after his children.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



30 days of darkness, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Josh Hartnett in a horror movie in which a group of vampires wreak havoc in a place where there will be no sunlight for 30 days.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Over 60 edition of the talent show The Voice, in which the singers will compete in front of the judges.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Afghanistan: the wounded land, at 21:20 on Rai 3

The story of the last 60 years of Afghan history in a documentary with archival footage.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Italia’s Got Talent 2021 – Best of, 9.30 pm on TV8

The best of the new edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Joe Bastanich.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.