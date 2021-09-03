Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 3 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Tom & Jerry, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Chloe Grace Moretz in a mixed animation and live action film on the two well-known cartoons.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



First cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter saga, the most famous wizard in the world.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Vallanzasca – The angels of evil, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Michele Placido directs Kim Rossi Stuart in a film about the notorious Italian criminal.

Crazy Heart, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Best Actor Oscar for Jeff Bridges. A journalist gives a country singer a chance for redemption.

The age of innocence, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Daniel Day Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer in a Martin Scorsese costume film.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Notting Hill, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in a romantic comedy that has now become a cult. A shy London bookmaker falls in love with a Hollywood star.

2 great children of… at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Owen Wilson, Ed Helms and Glenn Close in a comedy on the road. Two twins cross America in search of their biological father.

There is no more religion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Gassman in a comedy in which the representation of a living nativity scene leads to various misunderstandings.

Let’s go to that country, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Ficarra and Picone are two precarious workers from the South who develop a strategy for living at the expense of retired relatives.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Awol 72 – The deserter, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Luke Goss is a former marine who gets hold of secret information and ends up in the crosshairs of the Russian special forces, the police and a killer.

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in one of the best road movies ever, which takes up the Mad Max saga.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Into the Grizzly Maze, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



James Mardsen, Thomas Jane and Billy Bob Thornton in a film in which a huge and scary bear attacks adventurers.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Score, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Marlon Brando in an action thriller. A burglar who wants to change his life lets himself be dragged in one last shot by a fence.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Pelè, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Biographical film on the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, considered one of the strongest ever.

Free-to-air programs



In your place, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Luca Argentero, Stefano Fresi and Ambra Angiolini in a comedy. Two extremely different men are forced to exchange lives for a bet.

That family is mine, at 21:20 on Rai 2



A young couple hires a home nurse to treat the sick child but the woman hides a dangerous plan.

The great story, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Series of documentaries that analyze some historical periods of our country.

The third clue, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Program through which brutal news cases are reconstructed with all the levels of judgment behind them.

General Dalla Chiesa, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



TV fiction with Giancarlo Giannini on the figure of the great statesman who died on September 3, 1982.

Chicago PD, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



New season of the TV series that follows the lives of some Chicago police.

Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on La7



Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

Gomorra – La Serie, 9.30 pm on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Bake Off Italy: baked desserts, 9:25 pm on Nove

Katia Follesa returns to conducting the cooking show on desserts, in its Italian version.