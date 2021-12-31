Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 31 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

Bad Teacher – A bad teacher, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel and Justin Timberlake in a comedy. Left by her boyfriend the day before the wedding, a teacher seduces a math substitute teacher.

School of Mafia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Nino Frassica and Emilio Solfrizzi in a comedy. Three scions of the New York underworld are sent to Sicily to take lessons in organized crime.

New Year’s Eve in New York, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Robert De Niro, Zac Efron and Michelle Pfeiffer in a choral comedy set on New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple.

This is life, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a bittersweet comedy. An inmate takes a policeman and a businessman hostage.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Godfather – Part II, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Second part of Francis Ford Coppola’s film saga with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Lion – The way home, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman in a touching film based on a true story set in India.

The crusades, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Orlando Bloom and Eva Green in this epic tale by Ridley Scott.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Fatman, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Mel Gibson plays a Santa Claus who must save himself when, after an unappreciated gift, a young boy sends a professional killer against him.

Hunter’s Prayer – On the run, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Action movie with Sam Worthington. A lone killer has to kill a girl but gives up: they both have to flee.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Qua la paampa 2 – A friend is forever, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Sequel to the first film with Dennis Quaid. A dog decides to protect its owners in later lives as well.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Sequel to the first film, itself based on the novel by Veronica Roth, with Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Interview with the vampire, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Christian Slater and Kirsten Dunst in the film adaptation of the cult novel by Anne Rice.

Musical film to see on TV tonight



Dreaming in New York – In the heights, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Film inspired by a Broadway musical starring a Dominican boy who dreams of returning to his land.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Penguin Bloom, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Naomi Watts in an exciting true story. Paralyzed after an accident, a woman finds the strength to heal a wounded magpie.

Free-to-air programs



The coming year, 9.00 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus hosts the latest prime time program of the year, with shows and music to greet 2021.

The aristocats, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Disney classic in which an old lady bequeaths everything to her cats, unleashing the butler’s wrath.

44th Montecarlo International Circus Festival, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

Greta Marchetto leads the second and final evening of the Montecarlo International Circus Festival.

The comics, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Renato Pozzetto and Paolo Villaggio in the first of a series of comic films. Two actors from a silent film find themselves in reality.

New Year’s Eve in music, 8.40 pm on Canale 5

Federica Panucci conducts Mediaset’s New Year’s Eve party live from Bari.

Pulp Fiction, at 21:20 on Italia 1

One of Quentin Tarantino’s very first masterpieces, with Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

Parenti Serpenti, 9.30 pm on La7

Comedy by Mario Monicelli. A family gathers to celebrate Christmas: a discussion will arise during the Christmas lunch.

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia, 9.30 pm on TV8

Cirque du Soleil show inspired by Mexican culture, with many acrobatics and beautiful sets.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.