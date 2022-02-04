Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 4th February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Kill me three times, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Simon Pegg and Teresa Palmer in an action film. A killer has to kill a young singer but he is not the only one of her to want her dead.

Immortals, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Henry Cavill plays the farmer Theseus, ready to fight against the liberation of the Titans.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sky Original series with Claudio Santamaria and Edoardo Pesce. A henchman of a Rome boss suddenly gets stigmata.

Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Sky Original series with Claudio Santamaria and Edoardo Pesce. A henchman of a Rome boss suddenly receives the stigmata.

Devil’s knot – Until proven otherwise, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon in a thriller about a true story, about the murder of three boys.

Babyteeth – All the colors of Milla, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Tragicomedy with Ben Mendelson. A sick fifteen-year-old falls in love with a young drug addict.

The man who will come, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Alba Rohrwacher and Maya Sansa in a film about the Marzabotto massacre.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The forgotten prince, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Omar Sy in a whimsical comedy. A father transforms himself into his daughter’s dream hero every night.

Appointment at the park, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in an unconventional comedy. A widow and a hermit meet in a park.

Basilicata Coast to Coast, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Alessandro Gassmann, Rocco Papaleo and Max Gazzè in a comedy on the road. A musical group crosses Basilicata to participate in a festival.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Dune, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Denis Villeneuve directs the remake of a film based on a saga of novels, with a stellar cast.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Goonies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Memorable adventure by Richard Donner. A group of kids search for the treasure of a legendary pirate.

Free-to-air programs



72nd Italian Song Festival, 8.40 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus and Fiorello present the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival.

The last 24 hours, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Ethan Hawke is an American special agent who has to kill a colleague of his.

Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell awarded Oscars for this film. After the murder of her daughter, a woman accuses the local police of inefficiency.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Watch out for the gorilla, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Comedy starring Frank Matano, who wins a lawsuit against a zoo and is forced to take home a gorilla.

Still wishes for your death, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Sequel film to the successful horror project. A girl has to die all the time to save her friends.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7

Diego Bianchi hosts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

The best Brothers of Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.