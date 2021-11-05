Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 5th November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



All all nothing nothing, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Follow-up to “Qualunquemente”, with Antonio Albanese reprising the character of Cetto La Qualunque.

Things from another world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Valerio Mastandrea, Diego Abatantuono and Valentina Lodovini in a comedy. In a city in Northern Italy, immigrants suddenly disappear.

Balle Spaziali, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Star Wars parody directed by Mel Brooks, starring Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis and John Candy.

They who ?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Edoardo Leo and Marco Giannini in a comedy centered on a game of multiple deceptions.

Drama to see on TV tonight



In dubious battle – In courage of the last, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Film starring and directed by James Franco with a great cast. Two political activists try to organize a strike in Great Depression America.

Match Point, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Scarlett Johansson in a Woody Allen film. A love triangle leads to unpredictable consequences.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



As if there was no tomorrow – Long short story, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Romantic comedy with Rafe Spall. A man, perpetually indecisive, magically finds himself ahead in time.

Song to song, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Terence Malick directs Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman in a story of lust and betrayal with music in the background.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Adele and the Pharaoh’s Enigma, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Luc Besson directs a film about the adventures of a young writer.

The Bourne Identity, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



First film in the Jason Bourne saga, starring Matt Damon. A former secret agent with no memory must piece together his past.

Hard Night Falling: a night to die, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Dolph Lundgren in an action set in Italy. A gang tries to rob a villa: an American secret agent will have to stop them.

Warrior, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte and Joel Edgerton in a film set in the world of MMA.

The Transporter Legacy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Frank Martin returns – this time with the face of Ed Skrien – getting involved in a girl’s revenge.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Intrigue: Death of a writer, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Thriller with Ben Kingsley. A writer organizes the murder of his wife but the woman’s body disappears.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Mel Gibson directs Andrew Garfield in the true story of a soldier who did not want to use weapons in war and became a rescuer.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Vitti d’Arte, Vitti d’amore, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



On the occasion of Monica Vitti’s 90th birthday, a documentary about her life and career.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Petra, 9:30 pm on TV8



TV series with Paola Cortellesi and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, inspired by the character of the novels by Alicia Giménez-Bartlett.

Fratelli di Crozza, 9:25 pm on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.