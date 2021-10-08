Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Friday 8 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Semper Fi – Brothers in arms, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Thriller with Jai Courtney and Nat Wolff. A Marine Sergeant faces the legal consequences of a murder committed by his younger brother.

Drama to see on TV tonight



A taste of rust and bone, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Marion Cotillard is a killer whale trainer victim of an accident who finds the strength to live thanks to a sentimental bond.

John Q, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Denzel Washington in a film that touches on the burning issue of healthcare in America. A worker, desperate for his son’s illness, takes doctors hostage.

What happened to Bernadette ?, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama



Cate Blanchett is a woman who abandons the life of a housewife to regain possession of her passions.

The hidden color of things, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a dramatic film. A blind woman enters the life of a man with a troubled past.

Comedy movie to watch on TV



Weddings and other disasters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Margherita Buy and Fabio Volo in a comedy in which a forty-year-old single is overwhelmed by a whirlwind of surprises during her sister’s wedding.

A boss in the living room, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy in which a sister has to welcome her brother, a boss, for house arrest.

Gambit, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a heist comedy. An exhibition curator organizes a scam against the richest man in England.

Mom or Dad ?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. Two parents in conflict over not obtaining custody of the children.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Red Dawn – Red Dawn, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Chris Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson lead a group of boys who must stop the North Korean army invasion of America.

Lucy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in a science fiction action. A woman is forced to smuggle eggs of a drug that gives incredible powers.

Colombiana, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Zoe Saldana in an action movie. A cold killer searches for her parents’ killers.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Maverick, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster in a western. A gambler and an unscrupulous woman participate in a poker tournament.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sixth chapter of the Harry Potter saga, with dark forces that threaten the world of Muggles.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Ride – Story of a Champion, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



A ransom story of a boy adopted by an interracial family.

Free-to-air programs



Such and what show, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



The show hosted by Carlo Conti continues in which some celebrities change identity to develop some performances.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

Vivere, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Adriano Giannini and Micaela Ramazzotti in a sentimental drama. The arrival of an Irish girl in an Italian family unhinges the precarious balance of a couple of parents.

Fourth Grade, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero lead a program on great detective stories and unsolved cases in Italy.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

John Rambo, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Sylvester Stallone plays and directs the fourth film on the action character saga.

Live propaganda, 9.15 pm on La 7



Diego Bianchi conducts one of the most popular programs of recent years, which analyzes social and political dynamics with satire and irony.

Gomorra – La Serie, at 21:30 on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Fratelli di Crozza, at 21:25 on Nove

Show with the popular comedian and imitator Maurizio Crozza who analyzes current events with a thousand laughs.