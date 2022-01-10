Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 10 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



At home, everyone is fine – The series, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Gabriele Muccino directs the TV series inspired by a famous film.

Airport, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Disaster movie from the 70s. A mad suicide threatens to detonate a bomb on a flying plane.

Battle in Seattle – Nobody Can Stop Them, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Charlize Theron and Ray Liotta in a film that mixes history and politics. In Seattle, in 1999, a violent demonstration engulfs the city.

Supernova, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in a poignant road movie. After a diagnosis of dementia, a couple retraces the places that have sanctioned their love.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A spy in high school, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Miley Cyrus in a teen comedy. A young detective, hired by the FBI, pretends to be a student to investigate the daughter of a repentant.

The wedding planner, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic film with Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. A pediatrician saves a wedding planner who falls in love with him from an accident.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Castle Falls, 9pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins in an action movie. Two rival gangs are competing for a swag.

Death Race, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Jason Statham is a former driver in prison forced to participate in a car race: if he wins it, he will be a free man.

Chips, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Cinematic remake of a famous American TV series with Michael Pena. Two motorcycle officers fight crime in Los Angeles.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Second film in the Harry Potter saga in cinemas, based on novels written by JK Rowling.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Flags of our fathers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Clint Eastwood directs the terrifying story of the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Free-to-air programs



Don’t leave me, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Roja in a miniseries between thriller and crime.

Crimes in Paradise, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

The International, 9.15 pm on La7

Clive Owen and Naomi Watts are an Interpol agent and aide who want to get a powerful bank convicted.

Creed – Born to fight, 9:30 pm on TV8

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in a Rocky saga spinoff. Creed’s son wants to try his hand at a boxing career.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.