Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 11 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Those who want me dead, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Nicolas Hoult and Angelina Jolie in an action set in Montana. A firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers.

Those who want me dead, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Nicolas Hoult and Angelina Jolie in an action set in Montana. A firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers.

Renegades – Assault Commando, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Sullivan Stapleton in a thrilling action. A group of Navy Seals must recover a Nazi treasure.

The Hunter and the Ice Queen, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to the successful Snow White and the Huntsman, with star Chris Hemsworth reprising the role of the latter.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The last flight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Marion Cotillard on a romantic adventure. An aviator flies over the Sahara in search of her man.

Chloe – Between seduction and deception, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Amanda Seyfried, Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson in a marital drama. A married woman hires an escort to test her husband’s fidelity.

Pure hearts, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

A boy with a difficult past falls in love with a girl who has promised to remain a virgin until marriage.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Born tired, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Ficarra and Picone in their first comedy in the cinema. Two young Sicilians show themselves listless in the search for work.

Loose cannons, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Choral film directed by Ferzan Ozpetek with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessandro Preziosi as protagonists.

Ocean’s 8, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Feminine sequel to the well-known saga. Danny Ocean’s sister puts together a team for the heist of the century.

All roads lead to Rome, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Sarah Jessica Parker and Raoul Bova in a sentimental comedy. A mother and daughter on vacation in Italy try to recover the lost relationship.

Welcome to the North, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Sequel to “Welcome to the South” with Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani. This time the adventure takes place in Northern Italy.

Loading... Advertisements

Therapy and Bullets, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in a cult comedy. A stressed-out Mafia boss forces a shrink to heal him.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



ET – L’extraterrestre, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



Steven Spielberg’s classic masterpiece. An alien arrives on Earth by mistake, a child will protect him and help him get home.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Bad Education, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



HBO biopic starring Hugh Jackman. The superintendent of an educational institution uses public money to live the life he has always dreamed of.

Free-to-air programs



The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

Those who on Monday, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Mystery Land, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Aurora Ramazzotti and Alvin lead the audience into adventures and legends.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7



Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

The Legend of Zorro, 9:30 pm on TV8



Sequel to “The Mask of Zorro”, again with Antonio Banderas in the role of the iconic character.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.