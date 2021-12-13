Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 13 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Rifkin’s Festival, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Gina Gershon and Louis Garrel in a Woody Allen comedy about a former film teacher following his wife’s story during a festival.

Me, her and her children, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Ice Cube in a romantic comedy. A man wants to impress his suitor but has to deal with her children.

Shall we dance?, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon along with Jennifer Lopez star in a romantic comedy about dance.

At home everyone is fine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Stefano Accorsi and Pierfrancesco Favino in a film by Gabriele Muccino. The balance of a family falls apart during a stay in the Mediterranean.

The fisher of dreams, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Comedy with Ewan McGregor and Emily Blunt. An introverted scientist is commissioned to teach salmon fishing to the people of Yemen.

I’m getting married at 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Christmas film with Massimo Boldi, Teresa Mannino and Vincenzo Salemme set in Saint Moritz.

Smart Agent – Total Casino, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Parody of spy movies starring Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway and The Rock.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Novel of a massacre, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Valerio Mastrandrea and Pierfrancesco Favino in the film that reconstructs the events in Piazza Fontana.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Don’t meet mine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Two girls are in love and want to get married but have never made their relationship obvious.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Pacific Rim – Riot, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Sequel to the famous film with John Boyega as the protagonist.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Contact, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in a Robert Zemeckis film. A scientist picks up mysterious signs that could be of alien life.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Green Lantern, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Superhero film based on DC Comics with Ryan Reynolds as protagonist.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Lo jackal – Nightcrawler, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jake Gyllenhaal in a metropolitan thriller. An idle thief starts filming heinous crimes by running an insane business.

Free-to-air programs



Blanca, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Crime series based on a novel. A blind girl uses her décodage skills to help the police.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2

A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Live! Race against time, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Aaron Eckhart in a 2019 action movie. A policeman finds himself involved in kidnapping a girl.

Grey’s Anatomy, 9.15 pm on La 7

Yet another episode of the well-known American series that follows the lives of some doctors and their sentimental evolutions.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, 9:30 pm on TV8

Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece. Indiana Jones sets out in search of the Ark of the Covenant.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.