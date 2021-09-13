Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 13 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Give me back my wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Fabio De Luigi and Anita Caprioli in a Sky Original series. A man is abandoned by his wife and begins to do everything to win her back.

French Kiss, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan in a romantic comedy. A woman discovers that her boyfriend is cheating on her and leaves for France to get him back.

My cousin Vincenzo, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in a comedy classic. An eccentric lawyer has to bail out two boys accused of murder.

Le dindon – The turkey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Dany Boon in a choral comedy. A man falls in love with the girlfriend of a close friend of his.

Jenny’s Wedding, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Katherine Heigl plays a girl who wants to marry a woman but cannot communicate it to her parents.

They who ?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Edoardo Leo and Marco Giannini in a comedy centered on a game of multiple deceptions.

An opportunity from God, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Simon Pegg and Kate Beckinsale in a sci-fi comedy. Aliens invade Earth but grant a man the powers to save it.

Drama to see on TV tonight



La mole, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch in a film based on a novel by John Le Carrè.

A dream called Florida, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Willem Dafoe in an intense 2018 Oscar-nominated film.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The executioner of the night, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Bruce Willis plays a surgeon seeking revenge after an attack on his family.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Dolittle, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Robert Downey Jr. on an epic adventure. A doctor who can talk to animals sets out on a mission to a desert island.

The mask of Zorro, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a retelling of the adventures of Zorro.

Loading... Advertisements

The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Third chapter of the saga of “The Mummy” with Brendan Fraser who faces a cruel Chinese emperor.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Pay the Ghost, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Nicolas Cage in a paranormal thriller. To shed light on their son’s disappearance, two parents follow clues that lead to a ghost.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



An Extraordinary Friend, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Tom Hanks in a film about friendship. Journalist Lloyd Vogel interviews Fred Rogers, host of a children’s show.

Free-to-air programs



Commissioner Montalbano, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Luca Zingaretti is Inspector Montalbano, a character created by Andrea Camilleri and successfully transported to the small screen.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Third chapter of the John Wick saga, with a wild Keanu Reeves. Wick has an hour to escape New York after killing a gangster.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Killer elite, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Robert De Niro and Jason Statham in an action-mixed thriller. A former killer returns to action to save a friend.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7



Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

The Karate Kid – The legend continues, 9:30 pm on TV8



Remake of the famous first film of the saga, with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan as the protagonists of the film.

Superfantagenio, 21:25 hours on Nove

Bud Spencer is a bearded genius who puts himself at the service of a kid from Miami who is fighting the mafia.