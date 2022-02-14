Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 14 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Eiffel, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Passionate romantic film with Emma Mackey and Romain Duris. The meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of his masterpiece.

Eiffel, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Passionate romantic film with Emma Mackey and Romain Duris. The meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of his masterpiece.

Eiffel, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Passionate romantic film with Emma Mackey and Romain Duris. The meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of his masterpiece.

Drama to see on TV tonight



A Clockwork Orange, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

One of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpieces. A young hooligan is reintegrated into society after inhibitory treatment.

Wall Street – Money Never Sleeps, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sequel to the famous film with Michael Douglas, who returns to play the role of Gordon Gekko.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Poor but very rich, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Sequel to “Poveri ma richer” with Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano. The Tucci family transforms their village into an independent principality.

Musketeers of the King – The penultimate mission, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Pierfrancesco Favino, Valerio Mastrandrea and Rocco Papaleo on the new adventures of D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers.

Welcome to the Esposito house, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Parody on the Camorra with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo, based on a novel.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Braven – The brave, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action

Action film with star Jason Momoa. A quiet woodcutter has to contend with some drug dealers.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 9pm on Sky Cinema Family

Second film in the prequel saga of the Harry Potter universe, with Johnny Depp and Jude Law in the cast.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Double, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Richard Gere and Topher Grace in a thriller. The murder of a senator forces a former CIA agent out of retirement to face his longtime enemy.

Margin Call, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Irons in a thriller. A group of managers have 24 hours to avoid bankruptcy.

Free-to-air programs



Màkari, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Fiction based on the books of Gaetano Savatteri, starring Claudio Gioè who plays a Sicilian investigator.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

Sherlock, 9.15 pm on La7

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in a well-known TV series about the brilliant investigator created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

Outposts – Men on the front line, 21:25 on Nove

In some areas of our cities, the Carabinieri seem to be the only representatives of the rule of law.