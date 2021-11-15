Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 15 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Let me go, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Stefano Accorsi, Maya Sansa and Serena Rossi in a thriller drama. Two former spouses deal with the trauma of their child’s premature death.

The canvas of deception, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang in an art theft thriller. In exchange for an interview with a painter, a critic must be able to steal one of his precious paintings.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Macaluso sisters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Donatella Finocchiaro in a female fresco that tells the life of 5 sisters in Palermo.

The thin red line, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



War movie by Terence Malick with Sean Penn and George Clooney. Some Marines have to contend with the Japanese.

Fifty Shades Darker, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Sequel to the successful film based on a literary case. In order not to lose Anastasia, Christian Gray will have to review the terms of their contract.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Smoke, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Harvey Keitel in a play based on a novel. Particular customers pass through a Brooklyn tobacconist.

What a beautiful day, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Second film by Checco Zalone. A naive security guard at the Milan Cathedral is fooled by an Arab girl who turns out to be a terrorist.

That’s all I say, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a romantic comedy. Two people start a relationship but a third wheel will put a spoke in the wheel.

The end of the world, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Choral comedy with main protagonists Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Some friends get involved in an alien invasion.

Boys, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Giovanni Storti and Neri Marcorè in a comedy on the road. Four members of a 70s band have the chance to get back on top of the wave.

No Thieves’ Home Is Stolen, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Choral comedy with (among others) Massimo Ghini and Vincenzo Salemme, directed by the Vanzina brothers.

Alibi.com, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



A man puts himself at the head of a company that creates alibis for any kind of situation.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The rehearsal, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action



Jean-Claude Van Damme’s directorial debut in an action with Roger Moore.

Jupiter – The fate of the universe, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Film by the Wachowski sisters starring Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Monster Family 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



New adventure for the animated and valiant family of mutants.

Free-to-air programs



Northern Ireland-Italy, 8:30 pm on Rai 1



Last qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for Mancini’s national team.

Miracles From Heaven, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



A family gathers around a little girl suffering from a rare disease until a miracle …

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Grey’s Anatomy, 9.15 pm on La 7



Yet another episode of the well-known American series that follows the lives of some doctors and their sentimental evolutions.

Me before you, 9:30 pm on TV8



Sam Clafin and Emilia Clarke in a love story between a quadriplegic boy and his assistant.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.