Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 16 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Italian lockdown, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Ezio Greggio and Martina Stella in a comedy film set during the first COVID-19 pandemic. Two couples are forced into forced cohabitation.

My friend Alexis, 9pm on Sky Cinema Family

Training film with Inter star Alexis Sanchez. The attacker makes friends with a child and rediscovers his love for the game.

Paulette, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

French comedy in which an elderly pastry chef starts making cannabis cakes.

Danielle Steel: Safe Harbor, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Based on a novel of the same name. A terrible accident drags a mother into an abyss of pain but things will change.

I’m crazy about Iris Blond, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Carlo Verdone and Claudia Gerini in a historical romantic comedy with a musical theme.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Letters to Juliet, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Amanda Seyfried and Gael Garcia Bernal in a comedy set in Verona. Finding a love letter triggers a romantic adventure.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



2 Fast 2 Furious, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Fast & Furious

Second chapter of the saga with Paul Walker. O’Conner has to get into another round of underground racing.

The Score, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Marlon Brando in an action thriller. A burglar who wants to change his life lets himself be dragged in one last shot by a fence.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Wyatt Earp, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Kevin Costner in a biographical western about a lawyer on the verge of legality.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

First live action Pokémon film, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu’s voice.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Midway, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

War movie directed by experienced director Roland Emmerich. In Midway Atoll, the US Navy reacts to Japan’s attacks during World War II.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Stoker, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska in a thriller. After the death of her father, a girl receives a visit from an uncle who hides a secret.

Intrigue: Samaria – The murder of Vera Kall, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Third and final chapter of the films based on the well-known saga of novels. A girl and her teacher investigate the death of a friend.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Richard Jewell, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Clint Eastwood biopic about the guard who was wrongly accused of causing the bombing before the Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

Free-to-air programs



The Founder, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Michael Keaton in the biopic about the man who invented McDonald’s, Ray Kroc.

Hawaii Five-0, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Police television series set in the Hawaiian archipelago starring some members of a special section.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Baloon – The wind of freedom, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Two German families build a hot-air balloon to go from East to West Germany.

Sampdoria-Alessandria, 21:00 on Italia 1

First round of the Italian Cup also for Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria, who faces Alexandria.

Page eight, 9.15 pm on La7

After the death of his boss, an MI5 agent finds himself in possession of top secret information.

The Karate Kid – To win tomorrow, 9:30 pm on TV8

Ralph Macchio in a now historic film. A young boy harassed by bullies is taught by an elderly martial arts master.

Until the judge does us part, 21:25 hours on nine

Ricky Memphis in a comedy. Fresh from separation, a man decides to take his own life but …