Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 17th January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Let them talk, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Meryl Streep in a Steven Soderbergh play. A writer sets sail to England to collect an award by taking a journey through memories as well.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Lolita, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece with Peter Sellers. A mature professor falls madly in love with a teenager after marrying her mother.

Airport ’75, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Charlton Heston in the second chapter of the famous trilogy created in the 70s.

Atlas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Matilda De Angelis in a drama. Having survived an attentive one, a girl withdraws into herself.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



City of paper, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Cara Delevigne and Nat Wolff in a romantic adventure based on a John Green novel.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



800 heroes, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

In 1937, a handful of Chinese soldiers resisted the attempted Japanese invasion.

Troy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Reinterpretation of the Trojan War by director Wolfgang Petersen, with Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom among the protagonists.

Adventure movie to see on TV tonight



The Last of the Mohicans, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Daniel Day Lews protagonist of an epic adventure set in 1700’s North America.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Kung Fu Panda 3, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Third chapter of the saga of the fighting panda Po. This time he will have to face an evil spirit.

Free-to-air programs



Don’t leave me, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Roja in a miniseries between thriller and crime.

Crimes in Paradise, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

JFK – A case still open, 9.15 pm on La7

Kevin Costner and Gary Oldman in a film about the Kennedy murder and its burning truths

Creed II, 9:30 pm on TV8

Sequel to the famous spin-off of the Rocky saga with Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. Creed will have to face Ivan Drago’s son.

Beverly Hills Cop III, 9:25 pm on Nove

Third film in the series with Eddie Murphy, directed by John Landis. Stavola Foley hunts down whoever killed his boss.