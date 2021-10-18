News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 18 October

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Way down – Bank of Spain robbery, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Freddie Highmore in a Sky Original movie. A student devises a plan to steal an inviolable treasure from the Bank of Spain.

Way down – Bank of Spain robbery, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Freddie Highmore in a Sky Original movie. A student devises a plan to steal an inviolable treasure from the Bank of Spain.

Lethal virus, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey and Morgan Freeman in a thriller about the spread of a deadly virus.

The Hunt, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Survival movie by Blumhouse with Hilary Swank and Emma Roberts. In a clearing, twelve strangers discover that they have been targeted by some sadistic hunters.

The Hunger Games – The Song of Revolt: Part 1, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Last chapter of the film saga starring the future Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

Braven – The brave, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Action film with star Jason Momoa. A quiet woodcutter has to contend with some drug dealers.

Drama to see on TV tonight

Seven years in Tibet, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Brad Pitt in the story of a mountaineer who takes refuge in Tibet and meets the Dalai Lama.

Waiting for Anya, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Jean Reno and Anjelica Huston in a film set in the Second World War. A pastor and a widow try to save some Jewish children.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Big Wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Robert De Niro in a sentimental comedy. Two separated spouses pretend to get along for their son’s wedding.

Life is a Wonderful Thing, 9pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Choral comedy by Carlo Vanzina with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Brignano and Luisa Ranieri, among others.

The Bridges of Madison County, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in a sentimental film that tells the intense love between a photographer and a married woman.

What a nice surprise, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Claudio Bisio and Frank Matano in a comedy, remake of a Brazilian successful film.

Loading...
Advertisements

A boss under stress, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Sequel to the film “Therapy and Bullets” with Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro. Boss Paul Vitti still asks his analyst for help.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

Moonacre – The secrets of the last moon, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A 13-year-old moves to her uncle’s house and ends up having a magical adventure.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

Crime hypothesis, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson in an intense thriller. A trivial collision between two people will raise hell.

Free-to-air programs

The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

2021 Administrative Elections Ballot Special, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Special episode of TG2 post on the results of the ballots of these local elections.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Mystery Land, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Aurora Ramazzotti and Alvin lead the audience into adventures and legends.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Venom, 9:30 pm on TV8

Tom Hardy in the Marvel character movie. Assault reporter Eddie Brock becomes infected with an alien creature that gives him extraordinary powers.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

795
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
667
News

Cinema, all films out in October
621
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
567
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
512
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
450
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
440
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
406
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
370
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
298
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top