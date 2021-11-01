Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 1st November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



At the edge of evil, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Edoardo Pesce and Massimo Popolizio in a Sky Original thriller. Two carabinieri have to investigate two boys who disappeared after a rave party.

On the edge of evil, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Edoardo Pesce and Massimo Popolizio in a Sky Original thriller. Two carabinieri have to investigate two boys who disappeared after a rave party.

The Tunnel – Trap in the dark, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Norwegian action thriller. A truck causes an accident inside a tunnel.

Run, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Sarah Paulson in a film inspired by a true story. Forced into a wheelchair, a girl discovers that her mother’s care hides an unexpected truth.

Drama to see on TV tonight



An unforgettable journey, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a family drama. A man with Alzheimer’s returns to Venice, a city where he lived wonderful moments with his wife.

A story without a name, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Micaela Ramazzotti and Renato Carpentieri in a film inspired by a real event that happened in Palermo in 1969.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



My band plays pop, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Christian De Sica and Diego Abatantuono in a comedy by Fausto Brizzi. A well-known band from the 80s meets one night only in St. Petersburg.

A love at the height, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance



Oscar winner Jean Dujardin in a romantic comedy. A woman falls in love with a man who is charming but much shorter than her.

How to kill your boss and live happily, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a comedy. Three harassed employees devise a plan to eliminate their bosses.

The Rebound – Ricomincio dall’amore, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Romantic comedy with Catherine Zeta-Jones. At 40, a woman falls in love with a 20-year-old.

An exaggerated party, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Vincenzo Salemme director and protagonist of a comedy with a great choral cast. A man organizes the 18th birthday party for his daughter: an unexpected event, however, risks ruining everything.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to the first film, itself based on the novel by Veronica Roth, with Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet.

Loading... Advertisements

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Godzilla, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Gareth Edwards directs the American remake of Godzilla. The creature must fight against an evil monster.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Time Toys, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Five boys find toys with special powers.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



The Nice Guys, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in an action comedy. A private investigator and a former policeman must uncover a plot.

Free-to-air programs



Crazy for Football – Crazy for football, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Sergio Castellitto and Max Tortora in a comedy. A psychiatrist uses calcium to heal his patients.

Those who on Monday, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

3 days to kill, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Kevin Costner in an action movie. An agent accepts as his last mission to kill a dangerous terrorist.

Grey’s Anatomy, 9.15 pm on La 7



Yet another episode of the well-known American series that follows the lives of some doctors and their sentimental evolutions.

Spider-Man 2, 9:30 pm on TV8



Second Spider-Man movie directed by Sam Raimi. This time the webweaver will have to face Doctor Octopus.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.