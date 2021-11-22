Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 22 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Copshop – Firefight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in an action. A killer, a scammer and a novice policewoman collide.

The Wave, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Scandinavian disaster movie. A landslide plunges into a fjord causing a tsunami.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Genius, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jude Law and Nicole Kidman in the biopic about writer Thomas Wolfe and editor Max Perkins.

Joker, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



An extraordinary Joaquin Phoenix in this stand-alone film that rewrites the origins of the well-known DC Comics villain.

Fifty Shades of Red, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Last chapter of the famous erotic trilogy with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dorman.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Medium Italian, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Film debut by Maccio Capatonda. A man takes a pill that makes him use only 2% of his brain.

Aspiring widower, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Comedy with Fabio De Luigi. A man is left by his wife, but she is the victim of a plane crash.

The place of shadows, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Anton Yelchin in a fantasy thriller based on a novel by Dean Koontz. A boy has to defend his city from strange creatures.

If you leave me it is not valid, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Vincenzo Salemme and Carlo Buccirosso in a comedy of misunderstandings. Two men left by their respective companions want to take revenge.

One and a half spy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart in an action comedy. A bullied CIA agent in the past recruits the bully for a mission.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



First I marry you, then I spoil you, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a romantic comedy. A woman who collects husbands marries the lawyer who framed her in a lawsuit.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



That train to Yuma, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of a famous western. A young man has to escort a criminal to take the train to Yuma.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Red Snake, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Sold as a slave to ISIS, a Yazidi girl decides to join a guerrilla group.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The corpse bride, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Tim Burton in a stop motion animated film with the voices of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Mrs Lowry & Son, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall in the biopic about British painter LS Lowry.

Free-to-air programs



Blanca, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Crime series based on a novel. A blind girl uses her décodage skills to help the police.

Under the Volcano, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Documentary on the situation of the Phlegraean Fields which explains its functioning and scientific research in this regard.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Jack Ryan – The initiation, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Chris Pine and Kenneth Branagh in an impactful action-thriller.

Grey’s Anatomy, 9.15 pm on La 7



Yet another episode of the well-known American series that follows the lives of some doctors and their sentimental evolutions.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro, 9:30 pm on TV8



Second Spider-Man film directed by Mark Webb, starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.