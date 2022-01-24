Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 24 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Burn After Reading – Spy-proof, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

The Coen brothers direct Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, John Malkovich and George Clooney in a spy-comedy.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Father – Nothing is as it seems, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning film for screenplay. A man with senile dementia finds a daughter and a son-in-law at home he does not recognize.

Airport ’77, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jack Lemmon and James Stewart in the third installment of the saga of the catastrophic genre.

Pride and prejudice, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Keira Knightley in a film based on Jane Austen’s literary classic of the same name.

The last appeal, at 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Chris O’Donnell and Gene Hackman in a legal movie based on a book by John Grisham.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The invisible boy: second generation, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sequel to the Italian superhero film directed by Gabriele Salvatores.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Peter Rabbit 2 – A rascal on the run, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Sequel to the famous rabbit movie created by Beatrix Potter.

War movie to see on TV tonight



12 Soldiers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Chris Hemsworth in a war movie. After 9/11, a team of special forces is sent to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The adventures of a mathematician, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Biographical film on the figure of the Jewish mathematician Stanislaw Ulam.

Free-to-air programs



Don’t leave me, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Roja in a miniseries between thriller and crime.

Crimes in Paradise, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

Special TG La 7, 9.15 pm on La7

Special on the election of the President of the Republic.

Under Siege – White House Down, 9:30 pm on TV8

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in an action film signed by Roland Emmerich.

It is already yesterday, 21:25 on Nove

Italian remake of “Ricomincio da capo”. An Italian journalist in Tenerife finds himself always having to live the same day.