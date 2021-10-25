Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 25 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



No sudden move, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta in a gangster movie by Steven Soderbergh.

Michael Clayton, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



George Clooney plays a lawyer who is faced with an ethical dilemma during a lawsuit.

Wander, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham in a thriller. A paranoid detective thinks his daughter’s death is the source of a conspiracy.

The circle, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Emma Watson and Tom Hanks in a thriller. A girl hired by a social media company is forced to share every detail of her life on the internet.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Adaline – Eternal Youth, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Blake Lively in a supernatural love story of a woman who stops getting old.

Stronger – I am stronger, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Jake Gyllenhaal in a drama. A man loses both legs and tries to fight for normality.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Grandfather this time it’s war, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in a Sky Original comedy. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to reclaim his space.

A summer by the sea, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Summer comedy with Biagio Izzo, Alena Seredova, Lino Banfi and Enrico Brignano.

The bride’s friends, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Goliardic female comedy that tells the tragicomic events of a bridesmaid.

Females versus males, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Choral comedy directed by Fausto Brizzi focused on the contrasts between the sexes.

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Comedy with Seth McFarlane and Charlize Theron. A reckless woman will help a meek man redeem himself.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The Photograph – The shots of my mother, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance



LaKeith Stanfield in a romantic film. A woman falls in love with a steadfast report and remembers her mother to learn to love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Guardian – Rescue at sea, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher in an action movie. A diver leaves with a rookie on a mission to Alaska.

The Hunger Games – The Song of Revolt: Part 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Last chapter of the film saga starring the future Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Underworld – The Lycans Rebellion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Prequel with Michael Sheen of the famous fantasy saga about vampires and werewolves.

Free-to-air programs



The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

The mystery of the house of time, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in a fantasy for kids. An orphan is faced with an unexpected reality.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Final Score, 21:20 on Italia 1



Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan in a thriller. A group of terrorists wants to organize an attack in a stadium: a man will have to stop them.

The Interpreter, 9.15 pm on La7



Sidney Pollack directs Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn. A UN interpreter discovers a plot against an African head of state and ends up in trouble.

Spider-Man, 9:30 pm on TV8



First film about Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco and Willem Dafoe.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove



The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.